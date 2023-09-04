Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post

    Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, named 'Angad.' Bumrah temporarily stepped away from the Asia Cup to be with his family for this special moment.

    Cricket 'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Renowned Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, have joyously welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Bumrah, who temporarily stepped away from his Asia Cup 2023 commitments to support his wife, shared the heartwarming news of their son's arrival on Instagram. In his social media announcement, Bumrah introduced their newborn as 'Angad.' He expressed their happiness, stating, "Our little family has grown, and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

    While Bumrah holds a significant role in the Indian cricket team, particularly with the upcoming ODI World Cup in sight, he recently made a triumphant return to international cricket after a nearly year-long hiatus due to a back injury. His impressive performance in a T20I series against Ireland earned him a swift recall to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Although Bumrah participated in India's opening match against Pakistan, he didn't get the opportunity to bowl due to persistent rain interrupting the game.

    Subsequently, news surfaced that Bumrah would miss the second match against Nepal as he opted to be by his wife Sanjana's side during the birth of their child. Nevertheless, Bumrah will make his return to the Indian squad and be eligible for selection starting from the Super 4 stage.

    It is crucial for the Indian team to provide Bumrah with sufficient match practice, as he remains one of the team's invaluable assets, especially in their pursuit of the ODI World Cup trophy.

    Also Read: BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee osf

    BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's sudden return raises questions ahead of Nepal clash osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's sudden return to India raises questions ahead of Nepal clash

    Asia Cup 2023: Here is how India can qualify for Super 4 stage

    Asia Cup 2023: Here is how India can qualify for Super 4 stage

    Who was Heath Streak, the Zimbabwe cricket legend who passed away on September 3?

    Who was Heath Streak, the Zimbabwe cricket legend who passed away on September 3?

    Gautam Gambhir slams banter between India, Pakistan cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    'Keep friendship outside...' Gambhir slams banter between India, Pak players after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks snt

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan promoted as Subedar Major

    BREAKING: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother promoted as Subedar Major

    Urvashi Rautela brutally attacked by netizens for sharing Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah's photo vma

    Urvashi Rautela brutally attacked by netizens for sharing Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah's photo

    WATCH Harish Salve former Solicitor General of India gets married for 3rd time in London gcw

    WATCH: Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, gets married for 3rd time in London

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing RBA

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon