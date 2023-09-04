'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post

Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, named 'Angad.' Bumrah temporarily stepped away from the Asia Cup to be with his family for this special moment.

Renowned Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, have joyously welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Bumrah, who temporarily stepped away from his Asia Cup 2023 commitments to support his wife, shared the heartwarming news of their son's arrival on Instagram. In his social media announcement, Bumrah introduced their newborn as 'Angad.' He expressed their happiness, stating, "Our little family has grown, and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

While Bumrah holds a significant role in the Indian cricket team, particularly with the upcoming ODI World Cup in sight, he recently made a triumphant return to international cricket after a nearly year-long hiatus due to a back injury. His impressive performance in a T20I series against Ireland earned him a swift recall to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Although Bumrah participated in India's opening match against Pakistan, he didn't get the opportunity to bowl due to persistent rain interrupting the game.

Subsequently, news surfaced that Bumrah would miss the second match against Nepal as he opted to be by his wife Sanjana's side during the birth of their child. Nevertheless, Bumrah will make his return to the Indian squad and be eligible for selection starting from the Super 4 stage.

It is crucial for the Indian team to provide Bumrah with sufficient match practice, as he remains one of the team's invaluable assets, especially in their pursuit of the ODI World Cup trophy.

