    Asia Cup 2023: Rain threatens Super 4 showdown between India and Sri Lanka

    The highly anticipated clash between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 is on the horizon, set against the backdrop of uncertain weather in Colombo.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The upcoming clash between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 is set to take place in Colombo. Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, enters this encounter with the momentum of a resounding 228-run victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in their previous match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka secured a hard-fought 21-run win against Bangladesh, setting the stage for a compelling showdown where both teams will vie for the crucial two points up for grabs.

    The weather in Colombo has been a subject of concern in recent days, with frequent rain showers disrupting the cricketing action. However, as of now, the skies are relatively clear. Despite this, there looms a significant rain threat throughout the day, as indicated by the Accuweather forecast. When compared to the weather conditions on the originally scheduled match day against Pakistan, today's outlook appears somewhat improved. Nevertheless, the persistent threat of rain-induced interruptions remains a cause for concern. Given the unpredictable nature of Colombo's weather in recent weeks, the situation could change abruptly at any moment, adding an element of uncertainty to this high-stakes encounter. Cricket enthusiasts and players alike will be keeping a close eye on the weather updates as the match day unfolds, hoping for an uninterrupted and thrilling contest between India and Sri Lanka.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Controversy erupts as Pakistan Cricket Board official visits Colombo casino

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
