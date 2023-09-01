Asia Cup 2023: Rain threatens India vs Pakistan clash; Kandy weather forecast

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 approaches, the weather in Kandy becomes a crucial factor. The latest weather forecast suggests the possibility of rain, which could impact this thrilling cricket showdown.

    Kandy Weather Report for India vs. Pakistan Match: The forthcoming face-off between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for September 2 in Kandy, may be influenced by prevailing overcast conditions, as per the latest weather forecast. The Asia Cup 2023, which commenced on August 30, has already witnessed two gripping matches, featuring Pakistan vs Nepal and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. As anticipation mounts for the ultimate showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the group stage, Mother Nature has thrown an element of uncertainty into the mix. The eagerly awaited match is set to unfold at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. However, foreboding clouds threaten to cast a shadow over this much-anticipated clash.

    According to Weather.com, Kandy's Deiyannewela region is expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent thunderstorms, along with a high likelihood of heavy rainfall on September 2. AccuWeather concurs, forecasting cloudy and humid conditions with showers expected later in the day. Meanwhile, BBC Weather predicts thundershowers accompanied by a gentle breeze throughout the day in Kandy.

    Kandy Weather Forecast on September 2

    AccuWeather's weather forecast for September 2 paints a picture of Kandy shrouded in thick cloud cover, with a staggering 94% probability of precipitation. Additionally, there is a 99% chance of rain in the latter half of the day, aligning with the scheduled timing of the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

    In the event that India vs. Pakistan encounter at the Asia Cup 2023 is adversely affected by rain and ultimately washed out, the following scenarios would come into play:

    India wins over Nepal

    If India succeeds in defeating Nepal in their group-stage match, both India and Pakistan will advance to the Super Fours stage, rendering the outcome of the India vs. Pakistan match inconsequential for the teams' progression.

    Nepal wins against India

    In the improbable scenario where Nepal prevails over India in their group-stage encounter, Pakistan and Nepal would emerge as the Super Fours qualifiers. However, it's worth noting that this scenario is less likely due to Nepal's lower ranking and relative inexperience in the tournament compared to India.

