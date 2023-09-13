Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in

    Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been forced to withdraw from the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury sustained during a crucial match against India. This unexpected setback has prompted the inclusion of Zaman Khan in the squad.

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Naseem Shah has been forced to withdraw from the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury he sustained during Pakistan's Super Four match against India. In his place, Zaman Khan has been added to the squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that Naseem's condition is being closely monitored by the medical team, with a focus on his readiness for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is less than a month away. Zaman Khan has already joined the Pakistan team and has commenced training with them.

    Pakistan is currently not anticipating Naseem's injury to impact his participation in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who did not bowl during the reserve day of the India match due to discomfort in his right flank on the original scheduled day, is reported to be recovering well, according to the PCB. Team doctor Sohail Saleem mentioned, "These two fast bowlers are valuable assets for us, and the medical panel of the team will provide them with the best possible care in preparation for the crucial World Cup."

    Neither Rauf nor Naseem had a chance to bat in Pakistan's pursuit of India's target, resulting in a significant defeat. This defeat has affected Pakistan's prospects of reaching the Asia Cup final. To secure a spot in the final, they must now defeat Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match. In the event of a weather-induced abandonment, Sri Lanka will advance to the final against India due to their superior net run-rate.

    Earlier, Pakistan had summoned Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani as replacements when Rauf and Naseem, both members of the potent Pakistan pace attack led by Shaheen Afridi, suffered injuries. At that time, the PCB clarified that the two players had not been ruled out of the tournament and that their removal was a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding their fitness and well-being in the lead-up to the World Cup.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
