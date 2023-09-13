Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck

    India's dynamic opening batsman, Shubman Gill, has surged to second place in the latest ICC ODI Players' Rankings, propelled by his outstanding performances in the ongoing Asia Cup. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    India's opening batsman, Shubman Gill, has made a significant leap in the latest ICC ODI Players' Rankings, reaching the second position among batsmen. His exceptional performances in the ongoing Asia Cup have been a key factor in India's unbeaten streak. Alongside him, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and cricket legend Virat Kohli have also risen in the rankings, currently sitting at ninth and eighth positions, respectively.

    This marks the first time in over four and a half years that three Indian players have found themselves in the Top 10 of the ICC rankings for batsmen. Shubman Gill's impressive run in the tournament has propelled him to a career-high second place in the rankings, trailing only Pakistan's Babar Azam, who leads the chart.

    Notably, Gill has significantly closed the rating point gap with Babar Azam, narrowing it down to just 103 points. Babar Azam currently tops the batting rankings with 863 rating points, while Gill holds the second spot with 759 points.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event

    India had previously achieved a similar feat in January 2019 when opener Shikhar Dhawan, alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were all featured in the Top 10 rankings for batsmen.

    In the bowling department, India's Kuldeep Yadav has surged to the seventh spot after claiming nine wickets in the Asia Cup. Additionally, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has climbed four places to secure the sixth position in the all-rounders' rankings.

    These impressive developments highlight India's strong presence and performance in the ongoing Asia Cup, making them formidable contenders for the tournament title.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture in the triumph over Pakistan

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
