Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

In a highly anticipated showdown, cricket giants India and Pakistan are poised to renew their historic rivalry in the Asia Cup 2023. The Super Four stage match, scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, promises to be a thrilling encounter.

India and Pakistan are gearing up for another highly-anticipated showdown in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. These cricket powerhouses will clash in the Super Four stage of the competition on Sunday, September 10, at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Both teams are eager to secure a victory, especially after their last encounter was marred by rain, leaving cricket enthusiasts disappointed. In that previous match, Pakistan managed to dismiss India for 266 runs, but rain prevented them from starting their chase.

Head-to-Head:

Before the upcoming match, let's delve into the historical head-to-head record of these two teams in ODI matches: Out of the 133 matches played between India and Pakistan in the ODI format, India has emerged victorious in 55, while Pakistan has won 73, with five matches ending without a result.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium tends to favour batsmen, offering good conditions for them to excel. Spinners can also make an impact due to the available turn and bounce. Given the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, teams winning the toss might opt to chase, with the average first-innings total being around 214 runs.

Weather Report:

There is a significant possibility of heavy rain in Colombo on September 10, with continuous rainfall in the region over the past few days.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Match timing:

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar.