Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    In a highly anticipated showdown, cricket giants India and Pakistan are poised to renew their historic rivalry in the Asia Cup 2023. The Super Four stage match, scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, promises to be a thrilling encounter.

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    India and Pakistan are gearing up for another highly-anticipated showdown in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. These cricket powerhouses will clash in the Super Four stage of the competition on Sunday, September 10, at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Both teams are eager to secure a victory, especially after their last encounter was marred by rain, leaving cricket enthusiasts disappointed. In that previous match, Pakistan managed to dismiss India for 266 runs, but rain prevented them from starting their chase.

    Head-to-Head: 

    Before the upcoming match, let's delve into the historical head-to-head record of these two teams in ODI matches: Out of the 133 matches played between India and Pakistan in the ODI format, India has emerged victorious in 55, while Pakistan has won 73, with five matches ending without a result.

    Pitch Report:

    The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium tends to favour batsmen, offering good conditions for them to excel. Spinners can also make an impact due to the available turn and bounce. Given the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, teams winning the toss might opt to chase, with the average first-innings total being around 214 runs.

    Weather Report: 

    There is a significant possibility of heavy rain in Colombo on September 10, with continuous rainfall in the region over the past few days.

    Probable Playing XIs:

    India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

    Match timing: 

    The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

    Where to watch?

    The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's return on the radar for the India vs Pakistan battle osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Will under-fire KL Rahul be included in playing XI?

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rain threat looms over Pakistan vs India clash in Colombo osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rain threat looms over Pakistan vs India clash in Colombo

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands Cricket Board seeks Indian net bowlers for the preparation camp osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands Cricket Board seeks Indian net bowlers for the preparation camp

    Cricket Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Cricket World Cup osf

    Jay Shah presents Sachin Tendulkar with 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Cricket World Cup

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match Gets Reserve Day Amid Weather Concerns osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match gets reserve day amid weather concerns

    Recent Stories

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe vma

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe

    G20 Summit: Russia calls Delhi Declaration balanced, Ukraine says it is nothing to be proud of

    G20 Summit: Russia calls Delhi Declaration balanced, Ukraine says it is 'nothing to be proud of'

    Football Japan crush Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1; adds pressure on coach Hansi Flick osf

    Japan crush Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1; adds pressure on coach Hansi Flick

    Security protocol breach in Joe Biden's G20 convoy: Here's what happened next AJR

    Security protocol breach in Joe Biden's G20 convoy: Here's what happened next

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26 rkn

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon