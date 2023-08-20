Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement set for 21st August; Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to play key roles

The much-awaited announcement of India's Asia Cup squad is set for August 21, with the spotlight on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's participation in the crucial selection meeting.

India's Asia Cup squad announcement is scheduled for August 21, with the presence of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid anticipated in the meeting where selectors are likely to outline the draft squad for the World Cup as well. On Monday, the senior men's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will convene in New Delhi to finalise the squad, revealing whether KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah will be included in the team for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Notably, Rohit Sharma, India's captain, is set to attend the meeting, along with SS Das, a selector currently with a secondary squad in Ireland for a three-match T20I series. Additionally, head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to be present, which is atypical as coaches typically do not participate in selection meetings.

Rohit's participation is noteworthy due to the selectors' anticipated decision regarding the draft squad for the World Cup. Although the ICC's deadline to submit the draft squad is September 5, the selection panel aims to maintain consistency by selecting the same 15 players for both events. The chosen squad, accompanied by a few standby players, will assemble in Bengaluru for a six-day training camp before departing for Colombo.

Discussions will revolve around Rahul and Iyer's fitness status, pending final approval from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Currently in Bengaluru, the duo underwent a series of match-simulation exercises and practice matches to assess their readiness for 50-over cricket.

In Iyer's case, positive progress was observed in his first practice match, wherein he fielded for the entire 50 overs and batted for 38 without discomfort. NCA chief VVS Laxman and batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar closely monitored the match. Rahul, who did not participate in that game, is expected to join Iyer for a second practice game on Sunday.

Rahul's fitness is pivotal for India's wicketkeeping role, especially as Rishabh Pant continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car accident last December. If selected, Rahul is likely to bat at No. 5 and keep wicket, whereas Ishan Kishan is the primary contender if Rahul is unavailable.

Iyer's inclusion resolves the contentious No. 4 spot if he is deemed fit. The position had posed a challenge for India during the 2019 World Cup, leading to the inclusion of Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu, who was initially the designated No. 4. Iyer's absence prompted trials of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel at No. 4.

Jasprit Bumrah displayed his prowess during India's Ireland tour, earning Player-of-the-Match accolades with 2 for 24. His successful return marked his comeback after an 11-month hiatus from international cricket. Prasidh Krishna, another pivotal bowler in India's World Cup plans, also demonstrated promise with two wickets.

India's Asia Cup journey begins against Pakistan on September 2, followed by a match against Nepal on September 4, both scheduled in Pallekele. The top two teams from the group will advance to the Super 4s, competing in three more games.

Post the Asia Cup, India will face Australia in three ODIs at home before launching their World Cup campaign on October 8 in Chennai, once again against Australia.