India vs West Indies 2023: India's new opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut as he takes on the opening role for team India in the first Test on the West Indian tour.

In the upcoming first Test against West Indies, India is set to introduce a new opening combination. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, made some significant announcements regarding the team's strategy. Talented youngster Shubman Gill will take the No. 3 batting position, although he has predominantly opened for India in his successful 16-Test career thus far. Sharma also revealed that India will adopt a left-right opening combination and include two spinners in the playing XI.

During a press conference, Rohit Sharma stated, "Considering the conditions in Dominica, we believe it's best to play with two spinners and three seamers. Shubman Gill will occupy the No. 3 spot as he desires, and he has played at No. 3 and 4 throughout his career." Sharma further expressed his satisfaction with the introduction of a left-handed opener, which has been a long-standing requirement for the Indian team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the likely candidate to fulfill that role.

The Indian team is undergoing a transitional phase, with the much-anticipated debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the two-Test series against a struggling West Indies side seeking redemption. While the hosts aim to prove their relevance in world cricket after their unexpected elimination from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, the Indian team faces its own set of challenges.

The departure of Cheteshwar Pujara from the top order has created a vacancy that the immensely talented left-hander from Mumbai hopes to fill, displaying the promise and skills he has demonstrated at the first-class level before being thrown into the deep end.

Facing a formidable bowling attack comprising seasoned players like Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alazarri Joseph, and Jason Holder, young Jaiswal will face a tough test before India takes on South Africa later in the year.

The new World Test Championship cycle presents a tougher assignment for India compared to the previous two editions, where a settled team reached consecutive finals backed by a top-notch pace bowling unit. However, with the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, who may find it challenging to play regular Test matches, and the rested Mohammed Shami, known for his skillful bowling, the Indian attack may lack the firepower that made the team a force to reckon with.

Among the other two members of the renowned pace quartet, Ishant Sharma will make his debut as a commentator in this series, while 36-year-old Umesh Yadav may find it difficult to make a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Consequently, the five-man bowling attack, led by the relatively inexperienced Mohammed Siraj with 19 Tests under his belt, supported by Shardul Thakur with nine long-form matches, appears significantly less experienced compared to the West Indies pace attack.

The performance of West Indies against the craft and mastery of Ravichandran Ashwin (474 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (268 wickets), who have nearly 750 Test scalps between them, will once again be crucial.

Selecting four bowlers is automatic, but choosing one among Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini could pose a challenge. Likewise, with two spinners in action, Kona Bharath seems like a more reliable option behind the stumps than Ishan Kishan. However, Kishan's flair and left-handed batting style cannot be ignored for long, especially until Rishabh Pant regains his place in the side.

In the West Indian pace attack, the two primary bowlers are Roach (261 wickets), a nearly 15-year veteran, and Gabriel (164 wickets), who excels with the new ball but does not participate in white-ball cricket. Both pose significant challenges on Caribbean tracks, and the Indian batting trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane will have their work cut out for them, each facing unique obstacles.

For Rohit Sharma, his future in the longer format will only become clear after the 50-over World Cup. To remain relevant, he needs to win the upcoming two-match series and make significant contributions with the bat.

