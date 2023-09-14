Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH

Shortly after India secured a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super 4 clash, a disturbing altercation unfolded among fans in the stands at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. In the video footage, one Sri Lankan spectator appears to initiate a physical confrontation with another, who retaliates with a few punches. Amidst the tumult, a female police officer can be seen conversing with a small group of fans. While the exact cause of the brawl remains unclear, it seems that the incident occurred after the conclusion of the match. The dispute was eventually quelled by other spectators present at the scene.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for India in this closely-contested match, as they successfully defended a total of 213 by bowling out Sri Lanka for 172. This victory secured India's place in the final, and it also marked the end of Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Despite being on the losing side, Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage earned the Man of the Match title for his impressive performance, which included a maiden ODI five-wicket haul. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, commended Kuldeep's consistent and rhythmic bowling, which has yielded positive results in recent ODIs.

