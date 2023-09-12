Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Who is Dunith Wellalage, who disrupted Men in Blue with 5-wicket haul?

    Dunith Wellalage's exceptional five-wicket haul sent shockwaves through India's batting lineup in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. 

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul disrupts India's batting dominance osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    In a sunny backdrop, India won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an enthralling cricket encounter. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill embarked on the batting duties for India, with Rohit showcasing his impeccable form by becoming the second-fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs. In his signature style, Rohit sent a delivery sailing over the bowler's head for a magnificent six. He also eclipsed Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in the Asia Cup. However, India's early jubilation was short-lived, as Dunith Wellalage, with his very first delivery of the match, dismissed Shubman Gill in the 12th over. He followed this feat by sending Virat Kohli back to the pavilion, thwarting Kohli's quest for a fifth consecutive century at the R Premadasa Stadium. Wellalage continued his wicket-taking spree by claiming the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma.

    KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan stepped in to steady the innings, constructing a patient 50-run partnership amidst the spin onslaught. However, Wellalage staged a comeback, securing his fourth wicket by dismissing Rahul for a well-fought 39 off 44 deliveries.

    India's cricketing schedule has been relentless, with non-stop action since Sunday. Their intense match against Pakistan, which commenced on Sunday at 3 pm IST, extended into Monday until 10:55 pm due to persistent rain interruptions. In less than 16 hours, they now face Sri Lanka in their next Asia Cup Super 4 match, relying on favourable weather conditions in Colombo and the tireless efforts of the ground staff. This unprecedented sequence of events presents unique challenges, but India has opted to retain KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, both returning from significant injuries, following their pivotal roles in India's record-breaking victory against Pakistan on Monday.

    Meanwhile, Sri Lanka confronts a crucial test. A triumph against India would significantly enhance their chances of securing a spot in the final. Conversely, a loss would propel India into the final, setting the stage for Sri Lanka to engage in a virtual knockout battle against Pakistan. The outcome hangs in the balance as the cricketing drama unfolds.

