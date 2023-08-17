Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashwin reflects on Dhoni's wisdom amid criticism over Indian team's West Indies tour performance

    Ravichandran Ashwin has invoked the wisdom of former captain MS Dhoni as critics scrutinise the Indian cricket team's performance during the West Indies tour.

    Cricket Ashwin reflects on Dhoni's wisdom amid criticism over Indian team's West Indies tour performance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Following the Indian cricket team's varied performance during the West Indies tour, which saw triumphs in the Test and ODI series but a bitter 2-3 loss in the T20I series, criticism has been directed towards the team. Amid discussions about the team's future, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned to a valuable quote shared by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his coaches. While the tour offered opportunities to emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar, who marked his debut across all three formats, it also exposed certain shortcomings, particularly in the T20Is.

    Ashwin referenced Dhoni's words: "MS Dhoni and some of my coaches have imparted this wisdom: 'In losses, you gain numerous insights. Yet, those who gain knowledge even from victories are the ones who evolve into champions.'"

    Delving deeper, Ashwin addressed the team's areas of concern, including the batting depth highlighted by head coach Rahul Dravid. He emphasised the need to enhance the batting lineup's strength beyond the eighth position and acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding this matter.

    Also Read: Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    The other thing is how can we improve with the available resources?

    "Should we play a bowler just because he will give us a few runs with the bat at number 8, or should we try to improve the batting arsenal of the available bowlers? If a certain bowler can score 5 runs in 4 balls, should we improve his batting skill and make him score those 5 runs in 2 balls? Should we give him that practice instead? Whatever is said and done, this requires personal leadership," he further said.

    The off-spinner feels even if the players will improve 1 percent with the opportunities given to them, that's promising for the future.

    "If they can improve even 1%, it will be good for our future. If there is role clarity, then everyone will get better individually," Ashwin added

    Also Read: WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues osf

    WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his

    Has medicinal benefits: WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi AJR

    'Has medicinal benefits': WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener gcw eai

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener

    Acted as per rules MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral snt

    'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon