Throwback to the time when Akshay Kumar cheated on Shilpa Shetty with Twinkle Khanna; Here's what Shilpa said

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s top stars, has had a tumultuous romantic past before marrying Twinkle Khanna. His most controversial breakup was with Shilpa Shetty, who accused him of cheating

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

Akshay Kumar, known for his action-packed roles in Bollywood, had multiple high-profile relationships before settling down with Twinkle Khanna. His most controversial breakup was with Shilpa Shetty, who later accused him of cheating on her. In a 2000 interview, Shilpa revealed that she was unaware of Akshay’s infidelity and was deeply hurt by his betrayal. She clarified that Twinkle was not to be blamed, as it was Akshay’s fault for being unfaithful in their relationship

article_image2

Shilpa accused Akshay of using her and leaving her once he fell for Twinkle. She expressed her disappointment and stated that she had moved on, adding that she would never work with him again. Despite her emotional turmoil, she remained professional and ensured that their film Dhadkan was completed smoothly. Akshay dismissed the allegations and advised Shilpa not to turn the situation into a scandal. In response, Shilpa stood firm on her claims, asserting that her perspective was different from his


article_image3

Akshay and Twinkle met during a Filmfare magazine shoot, but their love blossomed while filming International Khiladi. Twinkle, recovering from a failed relationship, developed feelings for Akshay, leading to their marriage. Over the years, both Akshay and Shilpa have moved on and now share a cordial bond

