Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston

    The ongoing Ashes series has been thrown into the midst of a heated debate following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the second Test at Lord's

    cricket Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    According to Travis Head, Australia's batsman, Jonny Bairstow made an attempt to dismiss him using a method resembling the controversial stumping incident that unfolded on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

    Bairstow's dismissal occurred when England were five wickets down and required 178 more runs to win. Bairstow ducked under a short ball from Cameron Green, marked his crease with his boot, and proceeded down the pitch towards his partner, Ben Stokes, at the non-striker's end. Before Bairstow had fully left his ground, wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball on the bounce and swiftly threw it under-arm at the stumps at the striker's end.

    The on-field umpires referred the decision to TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow out, and the dismissal was recorded as stumped. As Bairstow walked off the field, he exchanged glances with the Australian team and the crowd at Lord's erupted in boos. Throughout the match, the crowd, which had been relatively quiet during the first four days, repeatedly chanted, "Same old Aussies, always cheating." During the lunch break, as the Australian players walked through the long room, some MCC members directed boos and insults at them.

    Also Read: What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice

    During an interview, Travis Head disclosed that he had narrowly avoided a similar dismissal at Bairstow's hands during the first Test at Edgbaston.

    "I sort of reminded Jonny last week I walked out of my crease at Edgbaston, at the end of the over," Head said of the conversation he had with Bairstow after the Lord's flashpoint. "And the ball got whipped in, and I quickly whipped my bat back and questioned Jonny: would you take the stumps? And he said, 'Bloody oath I would,' and ran off.

    "So in the moment, in the heat of the battle, things come out and things have played out. I know they have questioned it differently if they were in the same situation, but with all the heat out there, doing it a couple of hours later and saying that is a little bit different than in the moment. We'll never know that, we move on, and at the end of the day to the letter of the law it was out. That's their opinion and we've got ours."

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    After securing a 43-run victory in the Lord's Test and taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series, the controversy surrounding Bairstow's dismissal has continued to escalate as the teams prepare for the next match at Headingley on Thursday. 

    While Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, defended his decision to appeal for the wicket, his counterpart from England, Ben Stokes, expressed that he wouldn't want to win in such a manner. England's coach, Brendon McCullum, stated that the incident would rally England and create a stronger sense of unity for the remainder of the series. 

    The involvement of the respective Prime Ministers, Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese, has further intensified the situation, with both leaders taking sides in support of their respective teams. As a result, it appears unlikely that the teams will be sharing a friendly drink anytime soon.

    Also Read: It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Its Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy snt

    It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

    cricket What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice osf

    What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds snt

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds

    cricket India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup osf

    India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup

    cricket Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident AJR

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub vkp

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon