    What is Suryakumar Yadav's biggest challenge? OG Mr 360 AB de Villiers reveals & shares key advice

    AB de Villiers, the legendary cricketer, has offered valuable advice to Suryakumar Yadav regarding the challenge of maintaining consistency across different formats of the game.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav has gained recognition as one of the most exciting batsmen in the world of cricket, particularly in the shortest format. His remarkable batting skills were first showcased in the Indian Premier League (IPL), capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Suryakumar's impressive performances have continued, consistently leaving a mark on the field. With his ability to execute powerful sweeps for boundaries and execute unbelievable scoops for sixes, the right-handed batsman has established himself as a truly versatile player, capable of playing all around the ground.

    However, Suryakumar is not the first player to possess such extraordinary batting abilities. The world of cricket previously witnessed another player with similar skills, none other than the legendary AB de Villiers. It is particularly noteworthy that De Villiers himself is impressed by Suryakumar's batting prowess. Nevertheless, De Villiers believes that the biggest challenge for the Indian star will be maintaining consistency across different formats of the game.

    "His biggest challenge will be to be consistent in all the formats and to figure out his game in Test cricket, in ODIs and in T20 and understand how it works for him. I think he should actually just realise it's all exactly the same," said AB de Villiers about Suryakumar Yadav 

    Also Read: India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup

    "I think it's incredible. I think he's pulling off shots that I never did. I really do, when it gets going, it's lovely to watch. I think he's got a long way to go still. I think there's more to come. I think there's even a better player in the future, so that's very exciting," he added.

    In his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav has accumulated 1675 runs in 48 matches, boasting an impressive average of 46.52 and a remarkable strike rate of 175.76. He has also recorded three centuries and 13 fifties in this format. However, the same level of success has eluded him in the 23 ODIs and sole Test match he has played so far.

