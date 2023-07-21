Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh criticises Australia's decision to drop Todd Murphy for the 4th Test

    Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has expressed his disapproval of the team management's choice to exclude off-spinner Todd Murphy from the playing 11 for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has voiced his disagreement with the team management's decision to exclude off-spinner Todd Murphy from the playing 11 for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Despite the forecast of rain, Waugh believes that not including Murphy was an error, particularly in Manchester, where the pitch typically aids spinners.

    “I think it's a mistake, particularly in Manchester where the ball does turn. I know they're probably looking at the forecast and saying there's a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack. Particularly with the way England plays,” said Steve Waugh 

    The Australian team, however, has stood by their choice, stating that they have not witnessed any evidence of the Manchester pitch favouring spinners. In the fourth Test, England surged ahead, finishing at 4-384 on the second day and gaining a commanding 67-run lead.

    As rain looms on day four, Australia faces a challenging task to salvage a draw and retain the Ashes without the services of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. The bowling responsibilities predominantly relied on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood during the match, with limited contributions from all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green and part-time spinner Travis Head.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
