Ashes 2023: England's rollercoaster day of Cricket, no balls, runs and wickets galore

A thrilling day of cricket unfolded with momentum shifting back and forth. There were numerous instances of no balls and a high scoring rate, resulting in 9 wickets falling. England ended the day at 278/4, trailing Australia's first innings score by 138 runs.

During the first session, England had a strong start, losing only Zak Crawley while reaching a score of 145 runs at a rate of around 5 runs per over. Ben Duckett was batting on 62, accompanied by Ollie Pope at 32. However, after six overs into the session, Nathan Lyon, stationed at deep backward square, suffered a calf injury and had to leave the field. Updates on his condition were postponed until the following day.

Australia then employed a strategy of bowling short balls with all their fast bowlers, which proved effective as the batsmen fell into their trap. Pope was the first to depart, dismissed by Cam Green, who also got Root out in the same over, but the delivery was ruled a no-ball.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

Duckett fought hard to reach 98 runs, but unfortunately, while attempting to hit a short ball, he found a fielder in the deep and missed out on a well-deserved century. Joe Root fell to Mitchell Starc, playing an unorthodox shot to a bouncer. However, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes stabilised the innings, adding 56 runs for the fifth wicket.

Nathan Lyon, who was off the field due to his injury, has been the standout bowler thus far. Starc, Hazlewood, and Green have each taken a wicket but have also conceded runs. Cameron Green, in particular, struggled at the crease but bowled with good pace, although he bowled six no balls.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie offers strategic insights to counter England's aggressive batting