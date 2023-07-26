Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket

Australian cricket stalwart David Warner has addressed the talks surrounding his potential retirement, laughing off speculations of an immediate exit after The Oval Ashes Test.

As the Ashes series nears its conclusion, Australian cricketer David Warner has responded to talks of his potential retirement. Despite scoring 201 runs at an average of 25.12 in the four Ashes Tests so far, Warner has laughed off rumours of an immediate retirement after The Oval Test beginning on Thursday.

However, he has confirmed that he will eventually bid farewell to the longest format of the game next year. The speculation about Warner's retirement gained traction when former England captain Michael Vaughan mentioned hearing "whispers" during the Old Trafford Test, suggesting that the final Ashes encounter might be Warner's last. Nevertheless, Warner has now put these speculations to rest, clarifying his stance on the matter ahead of the crucial final Test match.

"No, I don't have an announcement," said Warner

David Warner had earlier announced his plans to retire following the three-match home series against Pakistan next summer. He could be looking for a home farewell at the New Year's Test in Sydney.

"I won't be playing any further Test cricket after Pakistan. You have my word."

Vaughan had also talked about the possible retirement of Steve Smith, but it was also laughed off by Warner.

"Obviously it's a joke. I won't take that too seriously," Warner said

Warner has scored only 201 runs at an average of 25.12 in the four Ashes Tests so far after making 43 and 1 in the World Test Championship final against India. The Oval Test could potentially be Warner's final Test abroad.