CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham. Meanwhile, an athlete named Kieren Pollard is competing, not the Windies cricketer, but as a swimmer.

A confident Kieren Pollard is here to compete in his maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG). However, he does not happen to be a cricketer. The 23-year-old swimmer from Western Australia has attracted quite some attention, sharing his name with one of the biggest Twenty20 (T20) cricket stars to have represented the Windies. However, the striking similarity only ends with the name. Pollard, the swimmer, is supposed to participate in three events and raced alongside Srihari Natraj of India during the men's 200 metres butterfly. Australia is always a runaway favourite regarding the aquatics competitions at the CWG, and this edition is proving to be no different.

Pollard, however, has miles to go and is soaking it all in his significant maiden occasion. "Such an honour to represent the green and gold," read one of his posts on Instagram based on the CWG. His profile on the Western Australia website provides his character's glimpse.

"It's the days when the body aches, the desire is low, you feel tired, and you feel weak... those are the days when champions train," read his profile bio on the website. He considers his maiden podium at the Australian Championships 2019 fondest remembrance of his advantageous career. It will surely change if he can win a medal at the Birmingham CWG.

(With inputs from PTI)