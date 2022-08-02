Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer

    The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham. Meanwhile, an athlete named Kieren Pollard is competing, not the Windies cricketer, but as a swimmer.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    A confident Kieren Pollard is here to compete in his maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG). However, he does not happen to be a cricketer. The 23-year-old swimmer from Western Australia has attracted quite some attention, sharing his name with one of the biggest Twenty20 (T20) cricket stars to have represented the Windies. However, the striking similarity only ends with the name. Pollard, the swimmer, is supposed to participate in three events and raced alongside Srihari Natraj of India during the men's 200 metres butterfly. Australia is always a runaway favourite regarding the aquatics competitions at the CWG, and this edition is proving to be no different.

    Pollard, however, has miles to go and is soaking it all in his significant maiden occasion. "Such an honour to represent the green and gold," read one of his posts on Instagram based on the CWG. His profile on the Western Australia website provides his character's glimpse.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur

    "It's the days when the body aches, the desire is low, you feel tired, and you feel weak... those are the days when champions train," read his profile bio on the website. He considers his maiden podium at the Australian Championships 2019 fondest remembrance of his advantageous career. It will surely change if he can win a medal at the Birmingham CWG.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: CWI pushes start time by 90 minutes; here is why-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: CWI pushes start time by 90 minutes; here's why

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowlers hope to gain enough recognition as MS Dhoni in India-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowlers hope to gain enough recognition as MS Dhoni in India

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh barely misses out on bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh barely misses out on bronze

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Start time pushed back by 2 hours, here is why-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Start time pushed back by 3 hours, here's why

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch luve streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    UK Royal Mint launches new Lord Ganesh gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi gcw

    UK Royal Mint launches new 'Lord Ganesh' gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials snt

    Zawahiri killing: Terror groups targeting India could benefit from Al-Qaeda-Taliban nexus, warn officials

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Becky Lynch to be out for several months with separated shoulder; fans pained-ayh

    WWE: Becky Lynch to be out for several months with separated shoulder; fans pained

    Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her seductive body in wet t-shirt with SKIMS bottom; check it now RBA

    Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her seductive body in wet t-shirt with SKIMS bottom; check it now

    Saif al Adel likely to succeed as Al Qaeda leader after Ayman al Zawahiri death gcw

    Saif al-Adel likely to succeed as Al-Qaeda leader after Ayman al-Zawahiri's death

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon