    CWG 2022: Congratulatory messages pour in for bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur

    India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

    Birmingham, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Luck was on Harjinder's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

    England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229 kgs, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214. Harjinder totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).

    On her way to the gold medal, Davies also broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record.

    Also read: CWG 2022: A look at India's schedule for Day 5 at the Commonwealth Games

    To start with, Harjinder failed to lift 90kg snatch in her first attempt. Under pressure, the Indian bounced back and lifted 90kg snatch on her second attempt, a personal best. Harjinder, then, lifted 93kg snatch in her third attempt to stay in contention for a podium finish.

    Heading into the clean and jerk round, Harjinder was in for a close fight with Australia's Kiana Elliot for bronze. 

    A silver medallist at last year's Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Indian started the clean and jerk round with 113kg, went for 116 kg in the next attempt, and lifted 119kg on her third attempt.

    Following this victory, congratulatory  messages poured in for Harjinder Kaur, with PM Narendra Modia and President Droupadi Murmu leading the wishes.

    Also read: CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh barely misses out on bronze

    "Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

    "Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. She has overcome many a hurdle in her life to reach the podium. It is a very inspiring story for all. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come," President Murmu tweeted.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
