Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh's spell in vain; Australia pulls off 3-wicket win

    The Indian women's cricket team did not have a great start to the Commonwealth Games 2022. It lost to Australia by three wickets despite an excellent bowling spell from Renuka Singh.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh spell in vain; Australia women pull off 3-wicket win against India-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    Indian women pacer Renuka Singh's dream spell was not good enough as Australia returned from defeat to pull off a thrilling three-wicket win in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Group A opening clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. India set a target of 155, which should have been a brief chase for the Australians. However, Renuka, playing only her seventh Twenty20 International (T20I), broke the backbone of Australian batting, claiming four for 18. With Australia struggling at 49 for 5, India should have comfortably got the job done. Yet, Ashleigh Gardner (52 not out off 35 balls) changed the game in a couple of game-changing stands of 51 and 47 with Grace Harris (37) and Alana King (18*), respectively.

    Eventually, Australia overcame the target easily, proving that the reigning T20I and One-Day International (ODI) world champion can win in any given situation. Gardner's countering attack innings would be remembered as she played with the tailenders to keep the runs coming. The Powerplay overs were dominated by Renuka, who produced a thoughtful spell of pace bowling. She removed the detrimental Alyssa Healy in the opening over to make the game enjoyable before dismissing Beth Mooney and Australian skipper Meg Lanning.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Fans exultant as Thapa topples Pakistan's Baloch to qualify for pre-quarters

    A sharp inswinger led to the collapse of the assertive Tahlia McGrath, making it 34/4, with India all over its chosen opponent. However, India lost its acceleration as its premier weapon -- left-arm spin twins Radha Yadav (0/42) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (0/24) gave away 66 in six overs.

    Debutant slow medium-pacer Meghna Singh was also pedestrian at the back when Gardner and King sent her down for a leather hunt. Earlier, Shafali Verma (48) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52) were involved in a stroked-filled innings that entertained the crowd at Edgbaston. However, the other batters were not so impressive.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

    Smriti Mandhana faced pacer Darcie Brown on the first ball of the competition, which marked the beginning of a climacteric point in women's cricket, with the game eyeing the Olympics via the CWG route. However, the Harmanpreet-led side lost its way in the final five overs, with five wickets falling for 39. Smriti played some sleek shots during her short stay before Shafali and Harmanpreet took charge.

    With some luck favouring, Shafali smashed Darcie for three fours successively in the 10th over to rung the alarm bells for Australia. Harmanpreet began with a paddle sweep against spinner Ashleigh Gardner and targeted the spinners. Her only six of the innings came in the 20th when she stepped out to ship Jess Jonassen long before a sweep brought her seventh 50 in T20Is. India's chances of putting up a formidable total were hurt by a lack of support from the other end, with the lower middle-order scarcely contributing.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 8:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; Windies opts to field

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out India complete schedule for the event-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

    Recent Stories

    Ram Setu Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over falsification drb

    Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; Windies opts to field

    Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy here is why drb

    Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy; here’s why

    India forex reserves have fallen by 1point15 billion dollar to 571point56 billion dollar

    India's forex reserves have fallen by another $1.15 billion

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025 snt

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon