Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Fans exultant as Thapa topples Pakistan's Baloch to qualify for pre-quarters

    India is off to winning starts in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Boxer Shiva Thapa has beaten Pakistan's Suleman Baloch to qualify for the pre-quarters.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Fans exultant as Shiva Thapa topples Pakistan Suleman Baloch to qualify for pre-quarters-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    India is participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the 22nd edition of the competitive multi-sporting event. Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has begun his CWG crusade on a stirring note as he defeated Suleman Baloch of India's arch-rival Pakistan in the opening round of the 63.5 kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The 28-year-old Indian hardly had to toil for a win as he registered a sweeping 5-0 win over the Pakistani. As a result, he has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the light welterweight division. Thapa is a five-time Asian Championship medallist and was far superior technically to Baloch as he landed a barrage of intense forces on his opponent.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

    Thapa, a former world championship bronze medallist, defended well as he danced around the ring effortlessly. Baloch thrust forward to punch the Indian at a point. Regardless, Thapa was unfazed and effortlessly moved out of the way, with the Pakistani falling on the canvas.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Arsenal unveils third kit for 2022-23; here's why the club chose to go pink snt

    Arsenal unveils third kit for 2022-23; here's why the club chose to go pink

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Xavi is largely responsible - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea-ayh

    'Xavi is largely responsible' - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2022: Seth Rollins match postponed after Riddle suffered injury, netizens unhappy-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Rollins' match postponed after Riddle suffers injury, netizens unhappy

    Recent Stories

    football Arsenal unveils third kit for 2022-23; here's why the club chose to go pink snt

    Arsenal unveils third kit for 2022-23; here's why the club chose to go pink

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul replaced by Sanju Samson in T20I squad-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul replaced by Sanju Samson in T20I squad

    Thin agile, and stylish; OPPO Pad Air is born to lead-snt

    Thin, agile, and stylish; OPPO Pad Air is born to lead

    Video and pictures Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top drb

    Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here adt

    ATMA Result 2022 for July session released; know how to check, top colleges here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon