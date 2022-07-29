CWG 2022: Fans exultant as Thapa topples Pakistan's Baloch to qualify for pre-quarters

India is participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the 22nd edition of the competitive multi-sporting event. Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa has begun his CWG crusade on a stirring note as he defeated Suleman Baloch of India's arch-rival Pakistan in the opening round of the 63.5 kg category in Birmingham on Friday. The 28-year-old Indian hardly had to toil for a win as he registered a sweeping 5-0 win over the Pakistani. As a result, he has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the light welterweight division. Thapa is a five-time Asian Championship medallist and was far superior technically to Baloch as he landed a barrage of intense forces on his opponent.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

Thapa, a former world championship bronze medallist, defended well as he danced around the ring effortlessly. Baloch thrust forward to punch the Indian at a point. Regardless, Thapa was unfazed and effortlessly moved out of the way, with the Pakistani falling on the canvas.

(With inputs from PTI)