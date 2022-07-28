CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event
The Commonwealth Games 2022 kicks off on Thursday. As India participates in the same, here is the complete schedule for the event.
It's another competitive games time of the year as the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gets underway in Birmingham on Thursday. All the 72 Commonwealth nations will participate in the event, with more than 1,000 athletes competing. India will also be one of the participating nations, given its good traditional record at the Games. It will send 215 athletes and is nearly sure to be among the top five in the medals tally. Notably, it finished third during the previous edition in Gold Coast in 2018, as it will see a similar or better performance this term. Ahead of the same, we present India's preliminary schedule for the entire event.
JULY 29
Cricket (women’s)
India vs Australia
Badminton
Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs Ghana
Table Tennis
Men’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2
Women’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2
JULY 30
Athletics
Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon
Boxing
Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs Wales
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg
JULY 31
Cricket (women’s)
India vs Pakistan
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs Ghana
Weightlifting
Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg
Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg
AUGUST 1
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs England
Weightlifting
Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg
Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg
AUGUST 2
Athletics
Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump
Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m
Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles
Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put
Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs England
Weightlifting
Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg
Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg
Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg
Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg
AUGUST 3
Athletics
Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump
Badminton
PV Sindhu: Women’s Singles
Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles
Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles
Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles
Cricket (women’s)
India vs Barbados
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs Canada
AUGUST 4
Badminton
Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles
Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles
Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles
Hockey (Men’s)
India vs Wales
AUGUST 5
Athletics
Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump
Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump
DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw
Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk
Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk
Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump
Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump
Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
Wrestling
Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg
Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg
Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg
Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg
Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg
Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg
AUGUST 6
Athletics
Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay
Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay
Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay
Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay
Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay
Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk
Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay
MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay
NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay
Wrestling
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg
Naveen: Men’s 74kg
Deepak: Men’s 97kg
Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg
Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg