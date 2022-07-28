Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

    The Commonwealth Games 2022 kicks off on Thursday. As India participates in the same, here is the complete schedule for the event.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out India complete schedule for the event-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    It's another competitive games time of the year as the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gets underway in Birmingham on Thursday. All the 72 Commonwealth nations will participate in the event, with more than 1,000 athletes competing. India will also be one of the participating nations, given its good traditional record at the Games. It will send 215 athletes and is nearly sure to be among the top five in the medals tally. Notably, it finished third during the previous edition in Gold Coast in 2018, as it will see a similar or better performance this term. Ahead of the same, we present India's preliminary schedule for the entire event.

    JULY 29
    Cricket (women’s)
    India vs Australia

    Badminton
    Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

    Hockey (Women’s)
    India vs Ghana

    Table Tennis
    Men’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2
    Women’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - INDIA WOMEN TO SEEK INSPIRATION FROM TOKYO OLYMPICS TO END HOCKEY MEDAL DROUGHT

    JULY 30
    Athletics
    Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

    Boxing
    Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
    Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
    Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
    Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
    Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
    Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
    Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
    Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
    Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
    Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
    Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
    Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

    Hockey (Women’s)
    India vs Wales

    Weightlifting
    Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
    Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
    Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

    JULY 31
    Cricket (women’s)
    India vs Pakistan

    Hockey (Men’s)
    India vs Ghana

    Weightlifting
    Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg
    Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg
    Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - India looking to make 'surprise' gains despite shooting drought

    AUGUST 1
    Hockey (Men’s)
    India vs England

    Weightlifting
    Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg
    Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

    AUGUST 2
    Athletics
    Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
    Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump
    Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump
    Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m
    Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles
    Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put
    Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

    Hockey (Women’s)
    India vs England

    Weightlifting
    Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg
    Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg
    Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg
    Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022: 'Hurt about not being able to defend my title' - Neeraj Chopra

    AUGUST 3
    Athletics
    Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

    Badminton
    PV Sindhu: Women’s Singles
    Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles
    Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles
    Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

    Cricket (women’s)
    India vs Barbados

    Hockey (Men’s)
    India vs Canada

    AUGUST 4
    Badminton
    Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles
    Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles
    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles
    Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

    Hockey (Men’s)
    India vs Wales

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022: 'I can relate my career to Avial' - Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

    AUGUST 5
    Athletics
    Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump
    Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump
    Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump
    DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw
    Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw
    Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk
    Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk
    Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump
    Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump
    Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
    Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
    Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
    Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

    Wrestling
    Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg
    Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg
    Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg
    Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg
    Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg
    Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

    AUGUST 6
    Athletics
    Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay
    Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk
    Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk
    Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay
    Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay
    Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay
    MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay
    NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

    Wrestling
    Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg
    Naveen: Men’s 74kg
    Deepak: Men’s 97kg
    Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg
    Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg
    Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim with consistent heroic performance-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, 2nd Test: Jayasuriya receives tremendous acclaim for consistent heroic performance

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: It was bittersweet - Shubman Gill on missing his maiden ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: 'It was bittersweet' - Shubman Gill on missing maiden ODI century

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India professionalism post 3-0 ODI clean sweep against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Rahul Dravid hails young India's 'professionalism' post 3-0 ODI clean sweep

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians character after clean clinical sweep-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians' character after clean clinical sweep

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat

    Recent Stories

    Delhis Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant - adt

    Delhi's Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought-ayh

    CWG 2022: India women to seek inspiration from Tokyo Olympics to end hockey medal drought

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event snt

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event

    BOLD and BEAUTIFUL: Esha Gupta's 7 HOT topless photos fans should not miss RBA

    BOLD and SEXY: Esha Gupta's 7 HOT topless photos fans should not miss

    Sebastian Vettel opens up about 'difficult' decision to retire; fans thank 4-time F1 champion snt

    Sebastian Vettel opens up about 'difficult' decision to retire; fans thank 4-time F1 champion

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon