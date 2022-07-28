CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

It's another competitive games time of the year as the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gets underway in Birmingham on Thursday. All the 72 Commonwealth nations will participate in the event, with more than 1,000 athletes competing. India will also be one of the participating nations, given its good traditional record at the Games. It will send 215 athletes and is nearly sure to be among the top five in the medals tally. Notably, it finished third during the previous edition in Gold Coast in 2018, as it will see a similar or better performance this term. Ahead of the same, we present India's preliminary schedule for the entire event.

JULY 29

Cricket (women’s)

India vs Australia

Badminton

Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs Ghana

Table Tennis

Men’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2

Women’s Team: Round 1 & Round 2

JULY 30

Athletics

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Boxing

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg

Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg

Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs Wales

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg

Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

JULY 31

Cricket (women’s)

India vs Pakistan

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs Ghana

Weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

AUGUST 1

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs England

Weightlifting

Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg

Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

AUGUST 2

Athletics

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump

Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m

Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles

Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs England

Weightlifting

Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg

Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

AUGUST 3

Athletics

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

Badminton

PV Sindhu: Women’s Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles

Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

Cricket (women’s)

India vs Barbados

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs Canada

AUGUST 4

Badminton

Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles

Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Hockey (Men’s)

India vs Wales

AUGUST 5

Athletics

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump

DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw

Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk

Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump

Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump

Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg

Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg

Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg

Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

AUGUST 6

Athletics

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay

Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

Wrestling

Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg

Naveen: Men’s 74kg

Deepak: Men’s 97kg

Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg

Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg