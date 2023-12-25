Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH)

    As the teams gear up for the second Test on Boxing Day, Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Pakistan faces challenges beyond the cricketing pitch.

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and festive spirit, the Pakistan cricket team and support staff surprised their Australian counterparts with Christmas gifts ahead of the second Test match in Melbourne starting on Tuesday. The gesture, captured in a viral video on social media, showcased camaraderie and goodwill between the two teams, with Pakistan captain Shan Masood personally presenting gifts to Australian skipper Pat Cummins and other players' families.

    Also read: 'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    Amidst the competitive spirit of the ongoing Test series, the video highlighted the human side of the game. The exchange of gifts symbolized the cricketing fraternity coming together to celebrate the holiday season, fostering a sense of camaraderie and goodwill on and off the field.

    As the teams gear up for the second Test on Boxing Day, Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Pakistan faces challenges beyond the cricketing pitch. The team, currently on a 15-match Test losing streak in Australia since November 1995, aims to break the jinx. Yet, an expanding injury list poses additional hurdles.

    Pakistan spinner Noman Ali joins the list of absentees, withdrawing from the touring squad due to illness and injury. This comes after the earlier blow of fast bowler Khurram Shahzad's exclusion due to a rib stress fracture and muscle tear, following an impressive Test debut in Perth. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's absence due to a leg injury further depletes Pakistan's bowling resources.

    Also read: Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

    In response to the challenges, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been called in as a replacement for Noman Ali in the squad. As the team navigates these setbacks, the resilience and adaptability of the players will be crucial in their quest to turn the series around in Melbourne.

    Pakistan's history in Australia has been marked by challenges, and the current series is no exception. With key players sidelined due to injuries and others opting for different cricketing commitments, the team faces an uphill battle. However, the spirit of the game and the holiday season brings an opportunity for unity and determination.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Michael Holding slams ICC's "Hypocrisy" in Usman Khawaja controversy osf

    Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    cricket South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series osf

    South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

    Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-world cup mindset (WATCH) osf

    Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-World Cup mindset (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G

    cricket Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins: 10 cricketers who made a mark in 2023 osf

    Virat Kohli to Pat Cummins: 10 cricketers who made a mark in 2023

    NewsClick HR head moves court to become government witness gcw

    NewsClick HR head moves court to become government witness

    Chhattisgarh businessman receives 9-year sentence for coercing wife into unnatural sex snt

    Chhattisgarh businessman receives 9-year sentence for coercing wife into unnatural sex

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days ATG

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon