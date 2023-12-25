Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declined Australian batter Usman Khawaja's request to feature a sticker depicting a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed his support for teammate Usman Khawaja on Monday, stating that Khawaja's efforts to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza were "not offensive."

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declined Khawaja's request to feature a sticker depicting a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

    Cummins emphasized that he sees no distinction between Khawaja displaying a dove logo on his bat and shoe to raise awareness of humanitarian issues and teammate Marnus Labuschagne showcasing an eagle on his bat, symbolizing a personal religious message.

    Also read: Usman Khawaja denied permission for peace symbol in boxing day Test amid ongoing gesture controversy

    "We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the second Test at the MCG.

    "As I said last week, 'All lives are equal', I don't think that's very offensive and I'd say the same about the dove."

    Backing his 37-year-old colleague who was born in Pakistan capital Islamabad, Cummins added, "That's Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he's gone about it. But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it."

    The ICC rebuked Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia's 360-run victory over Pakistan in Perth. This came after he was prohibited from donning boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colors of the Palestinian flag during the match at Optus Stadium.

    Also read: Usman Khawaja faces ICC charges over black armband act amid 'Palestine Message' controversy

    In contrast, Labuschagne has been permitted to display the symbol of an eagle on the back of his bats, representing a verse from the Bible, and has long been allowed to have the sticker on his bat in international cricket.

    Last week, Khawaja discussed the impact that the Israel-Hamas conflict had on him.

    "When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said. "I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    cricket South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series osf

    South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

    Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-world cup mindset (WATCH) osf

    Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-World Cup mindset (WATCH)

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe snt

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe

    cricket Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series osf

    Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series

    Recent Stories

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide RKK

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-749 December 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-749 December 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon