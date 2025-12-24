Former India captain Rohit Sharma made a stunning Vijay Hazare return, scoring 155 off 94 for Mumbai against Sikkim. His explosive innings fuel the debate over his 2027 World Cup spot, putting BCCI selectors in a tricky position.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma made headlines with his blistering century in Mumbai’s opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 season against Sikkim in Elite Group C at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, December 12.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai after seven years, with his last appearance coming in the 2018 knockout of the tournament. The veteran Indian batter made his comeback to domestic cricket for the first time since Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai at the BKC in Mumbai in February this year. Now, Rohit has featured in the limited-overs format for Mumbai after seven years.

Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy return has sparked massive buzz and fan frenzy in Jaipur as the star Indian batter dominated the game from the start, thrilling the crowd with his explosive stroke play.

Rohit Sharma’s Show in Jaipur

Rohit Sharma made his return to competitive cricket after the ODI series against South Africa, where he amassed 146 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 48.67 in three matches. The 38-year-old confirmed his availability to play two matches for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, as per the BCCI directive to feature in domestic cricket for national selection.

In the opening match between Mumbai and Sikkim, Rohit Sharma delighted a massive crowd with his vintage performance. With a 237-run target set by Sikkim, the former Mumbai captain notched up his first Vijay Hazare Trophy since 2008 in just 62 balls before carrying on his innings further, and played a brilliant 155 off 94 balls, including 18 fours and 9 sixes, at a strike rate of 164.86.

The 38-year-old Indian batter made a complete mockery of the Sikkim bowling attack, as he tore through their line-up with effortless boundaries, turning the game into a one-man show and leaving the crowd in awe. Across two partnerships with Angkrish Ranghuvanshi and Musheer Khan, worth 226 runs, Rohit Sharma scored nearly 69% of the runs, dominating the innings.

Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has already created a massive buzz on the eve of Mumbai’s opening match against Sikkim, as the fans outside the Sawai Mansingh Stadium mobbed the former India captain for selfies and pictures upon his arrival at the venue.

The spectators' presence at the Jaipur stadium created an electric atmosphere, cheering every stroke of Rohit Sharma and celebrating his remarkable comeback in style.

Headache for BCCI Selectors?

Rohit Sharma’s comeback Vijay Hazare Trophy performance appeared to have put the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors in a tight spot ahead of the 2027 World Cup, as his explosive form has further strengthened his case to be part of India’s long-term ODI plans in build-up to the marquee event, which will take place in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Namibia.

Rohit, who retired from T20Is and Tests, has not officially confirmed his commitment to his availability for the 2027 World Cup, but his participation in the ODI series against Australia and South Africa, and his willingness to play the first two matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, suggest he remains keen on staying in contention for India’s squad at the marquee event.

Neither BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar nor head coach Gautam Gambhir reaffirmed Rohit Sharma’s place for the 2027 World Cup squad. During the squad announcement for the Australia ODI series, Agarkar stated that Rohit and Virat Kohli were ‘non-committal’ about their participation in the marquee event.

Following the statement by Agarkar, who happens to be his former Mumbai teammate, Rohit Sharma was quite raring to go and demonstrated through his performance that he is fully prepared and motivated, sending a strong message to the selectors. Across two ODI series against Australia and South Africa, the 38-year-old has accumulated 347 runs at an average of 69.4 in six matches.

Now, the veteran Indian batter’s match-winning century knock against Sikkim has further reinforced his credentials, showcasing that he remains a formidable force in limited-overs cricket and a strong contender for India’s 2027 World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma’s Knock Leaves Fans Go Berserk

Rohit Sharma’s comeback century knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has left the fans and cricket enthusiasts amazed and ecstatic, as his known reignited the hopes of the veteran Indian batter’s availability for the 2027 World Cup, which is likely to be the swansong of his illustrious international career.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Rohit Sharma for making a strong statement with his blistering performance and putting the selectors on notice, while others trolled Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar for being non-committal about the veteran’s 2027 World Cup participation despite his undeniable form.

After completing his domestic duties with Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including his second and final match against Uttarakhand on Friday, Rohit Sharma will return to international cricket when Team India faces New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting January 11.