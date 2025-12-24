After his India recall for the T20 World Cup 2026, Ishan Kishan hammered a record 33-ball hundred, scoring 125 off 39 for Jharkhand vs Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The second-fastest List A ton by an Indian batter set social media buzzing.

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan could not have asked for a better celebration for India's recall than smashing a century in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, December 24.

On Saturday, Ishan Kishan ended a two-year wait for his return to Team India when he was picked as the second wicketkeeper-batter in the 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March next year.

His selection to the squad for the marquee event came on the back of his brilliant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, where he led Jharkhand to a maiden triumph of the tournament, while amassing 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches. Ishan also scored a century in the final, playing a match-winning knock of 101 off 49 balls, laying a foundation for a solid total of 262/3 before crushing Haryana by 69 runs.

Ishan Kishan’s Record-Breaking in VHT

After being selected to the India squad for the T20 World Cup, Ishan Kishan did not waste any time in making a statement again, as as he hammered a sensational 33-ball century against Karnataka. Walking in to bat at No.6 when Bihar were 239/4 after Kumar Kushagara’s dismissal, Ishan got into his rhythm quickly and smashed Karnataka bowlers from the word go.

Kishan reached a half-century in just 20 balls, leaving the Karnataka bowling attack completely rattled as he unleashed an absolute carnage by smashing boundaries and towering sixes at will. And in no time, Ishan Kishan completed his first century since his India recall in just 33 balls, needing only 13 deliveries to bring up his second fifty. The Jharkhand captain was apparently buoyed by his recall to the national team for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan’s 33-ball century is the second fastest by an Indian batter in the history of List A cricket, behind Sakibul Gani’s 32-ball hundred. Alongside his century knock, Ishan formed a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket with Virat Singh (88), followed by a 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ankul Roy (13). Across the two partnerships worth 143 runs, Ishan Kishan scored 107 runs, contributing an astonishing 74.83% of the total runs added.

Ishan Kishan played a blistering knock of 125 off 39 balls, including 7 fours and 14 sixes, before his stay at the crease, which left Karnataka players frustrated and under immense pressure, at 408/7, and Jharkhand posted a solid total of 411/9 while setting a mammoth 421-run target for Karnataka to chase.

Fans Go Berserk Over Ishan Kishan’s Record Century

Ishan Kishan’s record-breaking century in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka since his recall to Team India for the next year’s T20 World Cup has left fans and cricket enthusiasts amazed and in awe, with social media erupting in praise for the Jharkhand skipper’s explosive innings.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on Ishan Kishan for justifying the selection to the India squad for the marquee event with a record-breaking century, while others lauded the Jharkhand captain for silencing critics and making a strong case for an ODI call-up

Ishan Kishan is expected to feature in all group stage matches for Jharkhand in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which will take place on January 21. The five-match T20I series against New Zealand is India’s final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan was included as the backup wicketkeeper-batter to Sanju Samson and is expected to get chances during the series to stake a strong claim ahead of the T20 World Cup.