Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, thanks fans in heartfelt post

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket in a heartfelt post on social media platforms. "It's official, thanks DK," wrote the RCB star on X along with a note and a video.

“I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible," Karthik said in his note on X.

"Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” the cricketer announced in his post.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends," the RCB star further stated.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me," Karthik said.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes," he concluded.

Following this announcement the BCCI took to X to congratulate Karthik on an 'incredible career'.

Karthik last appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He received a guard of honour from his teammates during the team’s final game, hinting at his imminent retirement.

As a wicketkeeper-batter, Karthik made 257 IPL appearances, amassing 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32. Throughout his IPL career, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab, in addition to RCB.

The Tamil Nadu native last represented India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, playing against Zimbabwe.

