Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Tanush Kotian replaces retired Ashwin in India's squad for final 2 Tests

Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian is set to join the India squad in Australia as a replacement for the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin.

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian is set to join the India squad in Australia as a replacement for the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin. The 26-year-old, who was part of India A's tour of Australia, has also been added as cover for Washington Sundar.

"Kotian has been added as a safety net and also to keep the squad number intact for the last two games. He only comes into the picture if either among Washy or Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets injured," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Kotian, currently in Ahmedabad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is set to depart for Melbourne on Tuesday, ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The 26-year-old bowling all-rounder impressed in Mumbai's recent match against Hyderabad, claiming two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 39 runs.

Kotian has fond memories of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he scored 44 while batting at No. 8 for India A, showcasing his potential. With 101 wickets and 1,525 runs, including two centuries, in 33 first-class matches, Kotian has proven his skills at the domestic level.

Initially, Axar Patel was expected to join the squad, but sources reveal that the left-arm spinner opted for a break after the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a family commitment.

Kotian's inclusion follows Ravichandran Ashwin's unexpected retirement from international cricket after the drawn Test in Brisbane. The 38-year-old Ashwin ended his illustrious career as India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind only Anil Kumble.

