    India vs Australia 3rd Test likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala; here's why

    It is understood that BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee visited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium to inspect the pitch and the outfield. He will submit his report to the top brass of the BCCI for a final call.

    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    The third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia, scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5, is likely to be shifted to another venue as the relaid outfield is not match ready, according to BCCI sources. 

    It is understood that BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee visited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium to inspect the pitch and the outfield. He will submit his report to the top brass of the BCCI for a final call. 

    Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam are venues where the third Test could be shifted to.

    "There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn't ready," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Sunday. 

    Although the match won't start for 16 days, washouts occurred in back-to-back international games due to the Dharamsala weather. There are bald spots in the outfield, and rain is predicted for the next few days, which could impede ongoing work.

    "We have been told that, given a chance, we would like to host the game, but it's up to the BCCI to decide. The curator's report would be based on parameters," an HPCA source privy to the development said. 

    One of the most eagerly anticipated games is a Test in Dharamsala, which is regarded as a track friendly to pacers and a prime location for cricket tourism. The venue was also inspected a few weeks ago by a BCCI crew. Thousands of spectators hoping for a top-notch Test match in Dharamsala will be disappointed by the venue's impending relocation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
