Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ben Stokes, poised for knee surgery, likely to seek release from CSK due to England's packed Test calendar

    The article discusses England Test captain Ben Stokes' anticipated surgery, potential release from the IPL due to a knee injury, and the implications for Chennai Super Kings.

    Ben Stokes, poised for knee surgery, likely to seek release from CSK due to England's packed Test calendar snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    England Test captain Ben Stokes, grappling with a persistent knee injury, is poised for surgery and is likely to request release from IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, mindful of England's busy red-ball cricket schedule. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK team seems open to granting his release, especially considering the potential limitations on his bowling participation in all their games. Despite being a significant Rs 16.25 crore acquisition in the last mini-auction, the 32-year-old played only two games in 2023 due to a toe injury, featuring exclusively as a batsman for England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

     

    Scheduled for surgery to rectify his knee issue, Ben Stokes is focused on regaining fitness for the impending Test series against India, commencing on January 24. The series comprises five Tests, with the final match slated for March 7 to 11. The IPL for the following year is anticipated to take place from the last week of March until the end of May.

    Also read: Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after ODI World Cup 2023; admits England have been 'cr*p' so far (WATCH)

    "Considering that the T20 World Cup is slated in the West Indies and the United States from June 4 to June 30, the hectic itinerary could mean that Stokes will find it very difficult to stay in India for better part of the first five months of the year," an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    Considering the packed schedule, it was improbable for Stokes to participate fully in the IPL. The IPL 2024 auction is set for December 19 in Dubai, and teams must submit their player retention and release lists by November 26.

    If Stokes secures the release, CSK will have Rs 16.25 crores available for the auction, potentially enabling them to pursue either the spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra or the pace-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai from Afghanistan.

    Cricbuzz suggests that considering his frequent injury setbacks, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is expected to be released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for Rs 10 crore, Ferguson was subsequently traded to KKR this year.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kon sa nasha... Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim snt

    'Kon sa nasha...': Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim

    Viral video: Ugly brawl mars cricket match in Pakistan as teammates hammer each other with bats (WATCH) snt

    Viral video: Ugly brawl mars cricket match in Pakistan as teammates hammer each other with bats (WATCH)

    Had a slip of tongue Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH) snt

    'Had a slip of tongue': Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH)

    cricket Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause osf

    Shoaib Akhtar slams Abdul Razzaq's 'Aishwarya Rai' remark and former Pakistan stars for applause

    cricket Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai osf

    Kane Williamson navigating laughter and technical glitches during the press conference in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls

    Subrata Roy's demise brings undistributed funds of Rs 25,000 crore into spotlight snt

    Subrata Roy's demise brings undistributed funds of Rs 25,000 crore into spotlight

    Emmy Awards: Ekta Kapoor heads to New York for ceremony; to receive this prestigious honor; Read details SHG

    Emmy Awards: Ekta Kapoor heads to New York for ceremony; to receive this prestigious honor; Read details

    Kerala Governor approves Livestock Amendment Bill; no decision yet on other pending bills anr

    Kerala Governor approves Livestock Amendment Bill; no decision yet on other pending bills

    Kon sa nasha... Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim snt

    'Kon sa nasha...': Harbhajan Singh fumes over Inzamam-ul-Haq's 'conversion' claim

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon