Ben Stokes, poised for knee surgery, likely to seek release from CSK due to England's packed Test calendar

England Test captain Ben Stokes, grappling with a persistent knee injury, is poised for surgery and is likely to request release from IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, mindful of England's busy red-ball cricket schedule. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK team seems open to granting his release, especially considering the potential limitations on his bowling participation in all their games. Despite being a significant Rs 16.25 crore acquisition in the last mini-auction, the 32-year-old played only two games in 2023 due to a toe injury, featuring exclusively as a batsman for England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Scheduled for surgery to rectify his knee issue, Ben Stokes is focused on regaining fitness for the impending Test series against India, commencing on January 24. The series comprises five Tests, with the final match slated for March 7 to 11. The IPL for the following year is anticipated to take place from the last week of March until the end of May.

Also read: Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after ODI World Cup 2023; admits England have been 'cr*p' so far (WATCH)

"Considering that the T20 World Cup is slated in the West Indies and the United States from June 4 to June 30, the hectic itinerary could mean that Stokes will find it very difficult to stay in India for better part of the first five months of the year," an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Considering the packed schedule, it was improbable for Stokes to participate fully in the IPL. The IPL 2024 auction is set for December 19 in Dubai, and teams must submit their player retention and release lists by November 26.

If Stokes secures the release, CSK will have Rs 16.25 crores available for the auction, potentially enabling them to pursue either the spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra or the pace-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai from Afghanistan.

Cricbuzz suggests that considering his frequent injury setbacks, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is expected to be released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for Rs 10 crore, Ferguson was subsequently traded to KKR this year.