Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns

    BCCI to issue notice mandating players' participation in Ranji Trophy amid speculation surrounding Ishan Kishan's absence and concerns over players already in "IPL mode".

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    In recent weeks, there has been significant speculation surrounding certain players' positions in Team India's squad, with particular attention on Ishan Kishan. Ishan has been out of action since November last year and withdrew from the South Africa tour midway through the following month, citing mental fatigue.

    Last week, India's head coach Rahul Dravid expressed frustration with repeated questions about Ishan Kishan's absence, emphasizing the need for the player to regain match fitness before returning to the national team. Subsequently, reports emerged that Ishan has resumed training alongside the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, in Baroda.

    Also read: IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    Interestingly, the young wicketkeeper-batsman opted not to make himself available for selection for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his confusion regarding the situation on his official Twitter profile earlier this week, suggesting that he was perplexed by the player's unavailability. It appears that the cricket board has also taken note of the matter.

    As per a report by the Times of India, the BCCI is poised to issue a notice mandating all players to participate in the Ranji Trophy unless they are "injured." The source cited by the newspaper indicated that certain players are already in "IPL mode," a stance not favored by the cricket board.

    “In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January,” the source told TOI.

    Unlike Ishan, Hardik is presently in the process of recovery from an injury sustained during a 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. He is anticipated to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the Mumbai Indians.

    Also read: Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test

    India is currently engaged in a five-match Test series against England, marking the national team's final assignment before the T20 World Cup in June. Earlier this week, the board unveiled the squad for the remaining three Tests of the series, with Virat Kohli (due to personal reasons) still absent. However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the squad following their recovery from injuries in the second Test.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence snt

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    cricket Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test osf

    Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test

    Negative Padosi Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat snt

    'Negative Padosi': Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's family controversy: Rivaba's stern response to Father's accusations osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's family controversy: Rivaba's stern response to Father's accusations

    First WTC, then ODI World Cup & now U-19 WC: Meme fest explodes after Australia beat India again in mega final snt

    First WTC, then ODI World Cup & now U-19 WC: Meme fest erupts after Australia beat India in another ICC final

    Recent Stories

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Football LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024 osf

    LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence snt

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details RBA

    'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon