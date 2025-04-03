user
user icon

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails GT pacer Mohammed Siraj bowling with 'real fire in belly' against RCB

Kane Williamson highlights Virat Kohli's early dismissal and also praised Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell in the IPL 2025 between RCB and GT.

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails GT pacer Mohammed Siraj bowling with 'real fire in belly' against RCB HRD
Hrishikesh Damodar
Hrishikesh Damodar
ANI |Published: Apr 3, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson felt that "destructive" Virat Kohli's early dismissal was "crucial" for the Gujarat Titans en route to an emphatic eight-wicket triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Williamson, enchanted with Mohammed Siraj bowling with "fire in his belly" against his former side, felt the experienced speedster was "deservedly" honoured with the Player of the Match award.

In an encounter thoroughly dominated by the Titans, Bengaluru suffered under the tyranny imposed by the visitors, which began with the opening over of the first innings. After Siraj threatened early by rattling the nerves of RCB's opening pair, Arshad Khan capitalized on the window of opportunity.

Also read: IPL 2025: RCB coach Andy Flower mesmerised by GT pacer Mohammed Siraj's outstanding' spell

Kane Williamson highlights importance of Virat Kohli's wicket

With a short of length delivery targeted at Virat Kohli (7), the franchise stalwart got cramped up for room and holed it straight to Prasidh Krishna at deep backward square, silencing the spectators at Chinnaswamy early. Arshad pointed towards the sky, trying to sink in the feeling of dismissing Virat's scalp while RCB, bereft of its star opener, took the first step towards their downfall.

"It was just an instinctive shot--one that Virat has played a million times before. This time, it went straight to the fielder. He's hit it for six plenty of times, he's flicked it along the ground, but sometimes, that's just how the game goes," Williamson said on JioHotstar.

"It was a huge wicket for GT because Virat at Chinnaswamy is incredibly destructive. He has scored around 3,000 runs here and knows how to bat long and play match-winning knocks. So, getting him out early was crucial for Gujarat Titans," he added.

Williamson lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell

With Arshad drawing the first blood, Siraj didn't waste much time to join the action. He scythed two vital scalps of Devdutt Padikkal and Philip Salt to leave the beleaguered RCB side tottering at 38/3 after the powerplay.

Siraj continued to maintain his economical nature even after being re-introduced in the death overs. With a spellbinding display, Siraj dismissed free-scoring Liam Livingstone to end his indefatigable spell with figures of 3/19.

"Siraj is obviously familiar with the conditions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He bowled with real fire in his belly, led the attack with aggression, and bowled with some excellent pace. He was deservedly named Player of the Match. While Jos Buttler was outstanding and back to his best in the second innings, Siraj set the tone early on, making a significant impact for GT," Williamson added.

Siraj's influential spell forced the hosts to fold at 169/8, which the Gujarat Titans effortlessly chased down. The visitors trounced the Royal Challengers in Bengaluru with a commanding 8-wicket success.

Also read: IPL 2025: Good news for RCB fans as coach Andy Flower provides BIG update on Virat Kohli's finger injury

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar scripts history in Bengaluru, equals Dwayne Bravo's wicket record HRD

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar scripts history in Bengaluru, equals Dwayne Bravo's wicket record

IPL style Rugby Premier League aims for global impact as Rahul Bose targets India's 2032 Olympic qualification snt

IPL-style Rugby Premier League aims for global impact as Rahul Bose targets India's 2032 Olympic qualification

IPL 2025: RCB coach Andy Flower mesmerised by GT pacer Mohammed Siraj's outstanding' spell HRD

IPL 2025: RCB coach Andy Flower mesmerised by GT pacer Mohammed Siraj's outstanding' spell

IPL 2025: GT opener Sai Sudharsan reflects on his teammate Jos Buttler's experience after win over RCB HRD

IPL 2025: GT opener Sai Sudharsan reflects on his teammate Jos Buttler's experience after win over RCB

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico in Copa del Rey final after 11 yrs - date, live stream, prediction & more snt

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico in Copa del Rey final after 11 yrs - date, live stream, prediction & more

Recent Stories

Google Photos to get a fresh look soon? Check out the expected new design and features gcw

Google Photos to get a fresh look soon? Check out the expected new design and features

Want Rs 3,000 every month? Here's how to get Modi govt's new card AJR

Want Rs 3,000 every month? Here's how to get Modi govt's new card

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs) shk

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: All you need to know and other frequently asked questions (FAQs)

DIY hair growth hacks: 5 ultimate kitchen remedies for hair growth sri

DIY hair growth hacks: 5 kitchen ingredients that work

Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector? AJR

Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector?

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon
Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Video Icon