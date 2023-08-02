Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India's world record of 13 consecutive wins against West Indies in ODIs

    Team India extends its remarkable dominance with a record-breaking 200-run victory over West Indies in the 3rd ODI, securing their 13th consecutive bilateral series win against the Windies.

    India vs West Indies 2023: Team India's world record of 13 consecutive wins against West Indies in ODIs
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    India's dominant run against West Indies continues as they secure their 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series win against the Caribbean team. The latest victory, a commanding 200-run margin, solidifies India's remarkable streak against West Indies, with the last series defeat dating back 17 years to 2006 when Brian Lara led the Windies to a 4-1 win.

    Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team:

    13 - India vs West Indies (2007-23)
    11 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (1996-21)
    10 - Pakistan vs West Indies (1999-22)
    10 - India vs Sri Lanka (2007-23)

    While chasing a mammoth target of 352, West Indies faced early setbacks as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King without scoring, followed by the dismissal of WI captain Shai Hope at just 5. The West Indies batting order struggled against Mukesh's swing, finding themselves at 17/3 after 7 overs. India's Shardul Thakur then claimed the wicket of Romario Shepherd (8) with a bouncer.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan agrees to revised schedule; stage set for IND vs PAK clash on October 14

    Despite some resistance from Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph, adding 50 runs for the 9th wicket, India's bowling proved too strong. Thakur removed Joseph at 26, and then took the last wicket of Jayden Seales, securing India's massive 200-run victory in just 35.3 overs.

    With this resounding win, India now looks forward to a five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on Thursday.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
