Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why

It has been nearly a decade since legendary Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar retired from the sport of cricket. Meanwhile, his son Arjun is venturing into the sport. As an all-rounder, he has been roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while he will also be featuring for Mumbai in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy.

However, Tendulkar recently admitted that he does not watch Arjun play. Talking to Graham Bensinger, he revealed that he wants Arjun to play freely and does not want him to be under any pressure, especially under the watchful eyes of his father. However, Tendulkar admitted that he does watch his matches at times, but without anyone's knowledge.

"Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed, and that's why I don't go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket, to stay focused on what he wants to do. I don't go and watch him play. He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn't like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I'm hiding somewhere. He doesn't know that I'm there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone," Tendulkar stated.

To date, Arjun has played just a couple of competitive Twenty20 (T20) matches, claiming a couple of wickets at an economy of 9.57. As with the bat, he has just scored three runs in two innings. He is yet to make his debut in the IPL. Although MI roped him in for ₹20 lakh last season, he was re-purchased for ₹30 lakh after Gujarat Titans (GT) also entered the bidding this term.