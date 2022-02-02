Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee is still recognised as one of the most fierce fast bowlers in the world to date. However, just like every bowler, there was one batter who got the better of him, and he hated bowling at him. On the same note, the Aussie has revealed that it was none other than legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who he hated bowling at.

Lee and Tendulkar had their fair shares of success and top moments in international cricket during their prime days. Notably, Lee had made his international debut against India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1999. He gave all the credit to Tendulkar for being a world-class batter.

“I hated bowling to Sachin because he was just so good. Great technique. I always found it hard to face spin, so someone like Muralitharan would have to be the bowler I wouldn’t want to face. He was tough to face. I could never pick him,” Lee admitted while talking to Shoaib Akhtar on the latter’s YouTube channel.

Lee ripped apart the Indian batting line-up on his debut, claiming a fifer. However, despite Australia winning the Test, Tendulkar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his one-man show. Later, during the One-Day International (ODI) series, Tendulkar smashed Lee for three straight fours in an over, which became one of the memorable moments in their rivalry.

Lee also expressed his love for India, having spent a lot of time in the country and believes that there are endless opportunities to succeed in the nation. “India’s been brilliant to me. I’ve been so lucky. Playing in the subcontinent has been great. But, I’ve spent most of my time in India, because obviously, there are a lot of opportunities over there. I want to come to Rawalpindi as well,” he accepted.