    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Can't complain that I want to bat in this position' - Ishan Kishan

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Ishan Kishan played a fantastic knock of 1341-ball 210 in the final Chittagong ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is not bothered about his batting position.

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

    Young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan acknowledges the level of competition for spots in the Indian team and fully understands the necessity of cashing in on limited opportunities to the fullest. He did the same during his record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong/Chattogram on Saturday. Kishan scored the fastest double-hundred in ODI history after getting a lucky break in the absence of injured skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma. However, things might change when India next plays Sri Lanka in January as Rohit is expected to be fit, while veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, if not dropped, will be around. Shubman Gill will also be back in the mix.

    "Batting position, I don't think in this team is certain. Many big players are playing in different positions. It's all about performance, and I can't complain that I want to bat in this position," Kishan gave an efficient answer. For him, it was all about using the chance he had got.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us' - KL Rahul

    "It is such an opportunity if you get, you need to score big because you will get just one or two matches to show your potential. A big player emerges like this only. He cashes on the opportunity which he gets," he added. Kishan isn't bothered whether he will get a chance to play in January.

    "I don't think about whether I will play the next match. My job is to give my best when I get an opportunity. I don't talk much. I want my bat to do the talking," reckoned Kishan. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also pleased with his ward's performance, and Kishan got a hug from the head coach.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Kishan's fastest 200 enough to hand India pride; Twitter satisfied

    "He [Dravid] was delighted because he knows that a player just wants a chance," he revealed. Kishan looks up to the former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya when it comes to commitment. "When I look at Virat bhai or Hardik bhai, I try to look at their commitment and give my 100 per cent just the way they do. It's not that we are playing any league match. We are representing our country. My focus always is to give my 100 per cent and not to have any regrets after the match," he reckoned.

    Having a 290-run partnership with Kohli was a learning experience for Kishan. "I am happy that I got an opportunity to bat with him [Kohli], but it wasn't in my mind then. I got to learn a lot of things batting with him. Since it was Virat bhai, I was trying to converse as much as possible with him so that I could learn. I hope to build many more partnerships with him," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
