BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us' - KL Rahul

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India inflicted a heavy 227-run beating upon Bangladesh in the final Chittagong ODI on Saturday. Meanwhile, KL Rahul was all praise for Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan.

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul lauded the country's newest One-Day International (ODI) double centurion Ishan Kishan for grabbing his opportunity with both hands while setting up a facile victory. It would act as a confidence booster ahead of the Test series against the same side, starting December 14. Kishan, who came in place of an injured regular skipper Rohit Sharma, hit a record-breaking 126-ball double hundred. India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong/Chattogram on Saturday after losing the series.

"This was expected from our team. Virat [Kohli] and Ishan set it up for us. The scores don't suggest that the way he started. Ishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony. He also praised senior pro Kohli for guiding Kishan during their 290-run second-wicket stand.

"Virat also used his experience and guided him [Kishan," Rahul said. However, Rahul feels this win will give the team the requisite confidence. "Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team and still trying to get better. Unfortunately, the results didn't go our way in the first two games. We would want to take the confidence into the Test series," he said, who is set to lead India in the Test series due to Rohit's injury.

Sent into bat, India looked like a completely different batting unit on Wednesday, with young Ishan Kishan (210 off 131) displaying his insane power-hitting skills to register a record-breaking fastest double hundred, guiding India to a crushing 227-run consolation victory over Bangladesh. Besides Kishan, Kohli was also at his elegant best as he smashed 113 off 91 deliveries to propel India to a mammoth 409/8.

The Indian bowlers also rose to bundle out Bangladesh for 182 in 34 overs. Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/30) picked up three wickets, while leg-spinner Axar Patel (2/22) and speedster Umran Malik (2/43) scalped two wickets apiece. Rival skipper Litton Das lauded Kishan for his fearless approach, saying the diminutive left-hander and Kohli took the game away from his side with their attacking batting.

"The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best, but there was no way out on this wicket. Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side. We played good cricket, which will help our confidence," Das said.

Player of the series, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, said the series win would boost Bangladesh's confidence ahead of next year's ICC World Cup in India. "They [India] are a good side in every format. In the last couple of years, we have been doing well. We have a World Cup in front, and we can do well next year. We have a lot of senior guys. They are supporting us. We gained confidence," he said.

