Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a right shoulder injury and replaced by Umran Malik in India's squad, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

After returning from Australia, where the Indian side lost in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, Shami is said to have hurt himself during a training session. Shami might not play in the upcoming two-match series, which starts on December 14 in Chittagong.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

Shami's ailment has not yet been fully assessed. One of the cricket world's swiftest bowlers is Umran Malik. He recently played two games and took two wickets in New Zealand, where he made his ODI debut.

Shami himself shared a photo of himself receiving care for his bowling shoulder at a hospital, but he later deleted and then reposted the tweet.

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I've had my share of injuries throughout my career. It's humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I've been hurt, I've learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," he tweeted.

For the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, and Kuldeep Sen will make up the pace attack. As India prepares for the World Cup in 2019, the 33-year-old Shami is a crucial component of their ODI strategy.

When it comes to the Test series, India needs to win every match in order to remain in the running for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June, so captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be concerned if the Bengal speedster is absent.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said a BCCI source.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

