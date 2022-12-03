Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him

    Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a right shoulder injury and replaced by Umran Malik in India's squad, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Due to a right shoulder injury, veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami will not play in the ODI series against Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday. Umran Malik will take his place in India's team, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

    After returning from Australia, where the Indian side lost in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, Shami is said to have hurt himself during a training session. Shami might not play in the upcoming two-match series, which starts on December 14 in Chittagong.

    Also read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan could pull out if stripped as host nation, warns Ramiz Raja

    "Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release. 

    Shami's ailment has not yet been fully assessed. One of the cricket world's swiftest bowlers is Umran Malik. He recently played two games and took two wickets in New Zealand, where he made his ODI debut.

    Shami himself shared a photo of himself receiving care for his bowling shoulder at a hospital, but he later deleted and then reposted the tweet.

    "Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I've had my share of injuries throughout my career. It's humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I've been hurt, I've learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," he tweeted. 

    For the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, and Kuldeep Sen will make up the pace attack. As India prepares for the World Cup in 2019, the 33-year-old Shami is a crucial component of their ODI strategy.

    When it comes to the Test series, India needs to win every match in order to remain in the running for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June, so captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will be concerned if the Bengal speedster is absent.

    "Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said a BCCI source.

    Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

    Also read: IPL 2023 Auction: 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: A look at all the records the Three Lions shattered on Day 1-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test: A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel-ayh

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel

    IND vs NZ 2022, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Supporters devastated as another rain washout hands New Zealand series success

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's Gombau pleased to keep 100% home win record intact after beating NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's Gombau pleased to keep 100% home win record intact after beating NorthEast United FC

    School buses banned after 8:30 am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru; check details AJR

    School buses banned after 8:30 am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru; check details

    From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebrities who lost movies due to their high fee demands sur

    From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebrities who lost movies due to their high fee demands

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla flaunts her busty cleavage and BOLD dance moves in bra RBA

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla flaunts her busty cleavage and BOLD dance moves in bra

    Hurling abusive words against PM Modi is new normal for Congress: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra AJR

    Hurling abusive words against PM Modi is new normal for Congress: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon