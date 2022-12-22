Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep as Bangladesh bats; netizens astonished

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: India is locking horns with Bangladesh in the final Dhaka Test on Thursday. Meanwhile, the visitors have forced a change, with Jaydev Unadkat surprisingly replacing Kuldeep Yadav, while the hosts have opted to bat.

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep Yadav as Bangladesh bats against India; netizens surprised-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 9:06 AM IST

    After a dominating performance in the opening Test in Chittagong and gaining a 1-0 lead, India will face off against Bangladesh in the second and final Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Thursday. The visitors remain a favourite to win this tie and the series. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the toss and opted to bat ahead of this contest. It has also made a couple of changes to its playing XI. However, India surprised all with its playing XI, forcing a change by replacing the Man of the Match from Chittagong, chinaman-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with pacer Jaydev Unadkat. It ends the latter's 118-day reign of most consecutive missed Tests, the most by an Indian and the second overall after Gareth Batty (142).

    After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan mentioned, "We'll bat first. It will be challenging for the first two hours. If we can manage that, we can score well. Fast bowlers get some help here, but it is generally good for batting. Two changes - Mominul [Haque] is playing for Yasir [Ali], Taskin [Ahmed] in for Ebadot [Hossain]."

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up

    On the other hand, stand-in Indian captain KL Rahul cited, "We'd have done the same. On seeing the surface, not sure what to make of it. You can see some grass, but it's generally good to bat here. There is generally some bounce here and some help for both pacers and spinners."

    "We'd have wanted to bat first, but we aren't sure what to expect. We need to play good cricket. We need to bowl well in the first innings. It does seem damp, and we need to get early wickets. We made a change - Kuldeep misses out, and Unadkat comes in. An unfortunate decision for us to leave him [Kuldeep] out, but it's an opportunity for Unadkat," concluded Rahul.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness

    Playing XI
    BAN:     Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed.
    IND: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Mirpur Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Will be able to know Rohit Sharma status in the next day or two - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead against Bangladesh; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead; Twitter celebrates

    Recent Stories

    Financial aid to Ukraine is not charity, it is an investment: Zelenskyy tells US Congress - adt

    Financial aid to Ukraine is not charity, it is an investment: Zelenskyy tells US Congress

    Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj to walk free from Nepal jail what you must know about 'The Serpent'

    'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj to walk free; what you must know about 'The Serpent'

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode-2

    From The India Gate: From Rejig in Cabinet to 'Richie Riches' in Qatar

    2023 is almost here! Here are tips for smart traveling - READ ON vma

    2023 is almost here! Here are tips for smart traveling - READ ON

    Christmas 2022: Ways of taking care of your heart and lungs this Winters - READ ON vma

    Christmas 2022: Ways of taking care of your heart and lungs this Winters - READ ON

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon