BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep as Bangladesh bats; netizens astonished

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India is locking horns with Bangladesh in the final Dhaka Test on Thursday. Meanwhile, the visitors have forced a change, with Jaydev Unadkat surprisingly replacing Kuldeep Yadav, while the hosts have opted to bat.

After a dominating performance in the opening Test in Chittagong and gaining a 1-0 lead, India will face off against Bangladesh in the second and final Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Thursday. The visitors remain a favourite to win this tie and the series. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the toss and opted to bat ahead of this contest. It has also made a couple of changes to its playing XI. However, India surprised all with its playing XI, forcing a change by replacing the Man of the Match from Chittagong, chinaman-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with pacer Jaydev Unadkat. It ends the latter's 118-day reign of most consecutive missed Tests, the most by an Indian and the second overall after Gareth Batty (142).

After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan mentioned, "We'll bat first. It will be challenging for the first two hours. If we can manage that, we can score well. Fast bowlers get some help here, but it is generally good for batting. Two changes - Mominul [Haque] is playing for Yasir [Ali], Taskin [Ahmed] in for Ebadot [Hossain]."

On the other hand, stand-in Indian captain KL Rahul cited, "We'd have done the same. On seeing the surface, not sure what to make of it. You can see some grass, but it's generally good to bat here. There is generally some bounce here and some help for both pacers and spinners."

"We'd have wanted to bat first, but we aren't sure what to expect. We need to play good cricket. We need to bowl well in the first innings. It does seem damp, and we need to get early wickets. We made a change - Kuldeep misses out, and Unadkat comes in. An unfortunate decision for us to leave him [Kuldeep] out, but it's an opportunity for Unadkat," concluded Rahul.

Playing XI

BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed.

IND: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.