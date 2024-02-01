Australian legend Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket

The upcoming second edition of the Major League Cricket is slated to kick off in early July, just days following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting is poised to take on the coaching role for Washington Freedom in the United States' Major League Cricket, marking the highest-profile addition to the tournament thus far. The upcoming second edition of the MLC is slated to kick off in early July, just days following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

"We're not there yet. I haven't committed to anything just yet, but I've had some initial discussions (with Washington)," Ponting told SEN.

"The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I've got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there's no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore," he said.

Ricky Ponting is gearing up to coach Delhi Capitals in the IPL for a sixth consecutive season in 2024. Additionally, he is scheduled to undertake commentary duties during the T20 World Cup for Channel 7.

Therefore, the former Australia captain is presently evaluating his options before making a full commitment to the coaching stint at MLC.

"It's potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I've got to work through," Ponting said.

"If I'm actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I'm not doing that, where does MLC fit in," he added.

Guided by Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd, Washington secured a third-place finish in the inaugural MLC season. However, their journey came to an end in the playoffs, as they were eliminated by eventual champions MI New York.