'Always get goosebumps thinking about that day': Rishabh Pant reflects on memorable India debut (WATCH)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is gearing up for IPL 2024 return after suffering a horrific car crash in December 2022, recently reflected on his memorable debut for the Men in Blue in 2017.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant recently reflected on his debut with the national team, expressing gratitude for the warm reception he received following his remarkable performance in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. Pant made his international debut against England in 2017, appearing in the third match of the three-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Recalling the moment he stepped onto the international stage for the first time, Pant shared the sense of awe that enveloped him.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash

Along with a clip from the to be released interview in Star Sports 'Believe' series posted on X, the wicketkeeper-batter wrote, "I made my Indian cricket team debut on February 1st, 2017, and I had the privilege of representing my country at the highest level of the sport. A very proud moment and I always get goosebumps thinking about that day!"

"The majority of the time I didn't feel like that. I was in awe at the beginning. You had watched all of them on TV. But they were all welcoming. Even the super seniors made me comfortable," said Rishabh Pant in the video.

Pant remembered how the senior players played a crucial role in helping him feel welcomed and at ease, contributing to the strong sense of camaraderie that defines the team's culture.

"It's the team culture to make everyone comfortable. And when it happens at the start, it's good. Because at 17-18 years, you know nothing about life," Pant expressed, acknowledging the nurturing environment that surrounded him.

"You have experiences of course, I tried to learn as a kid. I think all of these things are a benefit, not everyone gets experiences like these. And the things you learn from your experiences help you a lot in your life. Your brain starts reading life like that," he added.

Making his debut, Pant found himself walking to the crease during the 19th over, taking over after left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills dismissed the experienced Yuvraj Singh. In those pivotal moments, Pant's raw talent and fearless approach shone as he smashed a boundary through short fine leg, leaving an indelible mark in Indian cricket history.

Also read: 0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

Although he remained unbeaten at 5 off 3 balls, Pant's contribution was symbolic, showcasing the unwavering spirit of youth ready to leave a lasting impression. In the broader context of the match, India posted an imposing total of 202 for the loss of 6 wickets, fueled by commanding half-centuries from Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.

The climax featured a bowling masterclass led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who mesmerized with figures of 4-0-25-6. The opposition crumbled against the relentless Indian attack, folding at 127 in 16.3 overs.