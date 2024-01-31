IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash

Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, few Indian batsmen utilized the sweep shot during the opening Test, where the hosts succumbed to a 28-run defeat against England, marking only their fourth home defeat since 2013.

Indian batters, typically not associated with sweeping skills, have dedicated their opening net session to practicing the shot ahead of the second Test against England, set to commence on Friday in Vishakhapatnam. Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, few Indian batsmen utilized the sweep shot during the opening Test, where the hosts succumbed to a 28-run defeat against England, marking only their fourth home defeat since 2013.

In contrast, sweeps and reverse sweeps have proven to be potent weapons for England batsmen, particularly effective against the formidable Indian spinners, who faced challenges during the second innings of the Hyderabad Test.

All members of the Indian squad attended the opening session held in the afternoon.

Struggling to find form, Shubman Gill was observed practicing both the conventional and reverse sweep. Despite possessing a wide range of shots, he faced criticism for his defensive approach in the series opener.

In line to debut on Friday, Rajat Patidar also focused on perfecting the sweep and reverse sweep. While not every batter attempted the shot with every ball, there was a noticeable increase compared to their practice in the Hyderabad nets.

Sarfaraz Khan, another potential debutant, also had a stint in the nets. Both he and Patidar also practiced slip catching during the session.

Coach Vikram Rathour emphasized that the sweep doesn't come naturally to the home team batters, suggesting that they should instead focus on playing to their strengths.

"It is not something you can try. You need to practice it. If you have more shots it is beneficial. We play in a traditional way. Our strength is going straight and using our feet. We need to do that well and and if we can play some shots, that is always a good addition," he said.

During England's morning session, batting mainstay Joe Root positioned himself as a left-hander before executing the reverse sweep.

Jack Leach, who is nursing a left knee injury, did not participate in Wednesday's training session, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming match. This situation potentially brings uncapped player Shoaib Bashir into consideration.

