Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash

    Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, few Indian batsmen utilized the sweep shot during the opening Test, where the hosts succumbed to a 28-run defeat against England, marking only their fourth home defeat since 2013.

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian batters focus on perfecting conventional and reverse sweeps ahead of Vizag clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

    Indian batters, typically not associated with sweeping skills, have dedicated their opening net session to practicing the shot ahead of the second Test against England, set to commence on Friday in Vishakhapatnam. Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, few Indian batsmen utilized the sweep shot during the opening Test, where the hosts succumbed to a 28-run defeat against England, marking only their fourth home defeat since 2013.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response

    In contrast, sweeps and reverse sweeps have proven to be potent weapons for England batsmen, particularly effective against the formidable Indian spinners, who faced challenges during the second innings of the Hyderabad Test.

    All members of the Indian squad attended the opening session held in the afternoon.

    Struggling to find form, Shubman Gill was observed practicing both the conventional and reverse sweep. Despite possessing a wide range of shots, he faced criticism for his defensive approach in the series opener.

    In line to debut on Friday, Rajat Patidar also focused on perfecting the sweep and reverse sweep. While not every batter attempted the shot with every ball, there was a noticeable increase compared to their practice in the Hyderabad nets.

    Sarfaraz Khan, another potential debutant, also had a stint in the nets. Both he and Patidar also practiced slip catching during the session.

    Coach Vikram Rathour emphasized that the sweep doesn't come naturally to the home team batters, suggesting that they should instead focus on playing to their strengths.

    "It is not something you can try. You need to practice it. If you have more shots it is beneficial. We play in a traditional way. Our strength is going straight and using our feet. We need to do that well and and if we can play some shots, that is always a good addition," he said.

    During England's morning session, batting mainstay Joe Root positioned himself as a left-hander before executing the reverse sweep.

    Jack Leach, who is nursing a left knee injury, did not participate in Wednesday's training session, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming match. This situation potentially brings uncapped player Shoaib Bashir into consideration.

    Also read: Virat Kohli's brother rubbishes fake news surrounding their mother's health; says she's fit and fine

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Sarfaraz Khan make his debut in Vizag? India batting coach gives 'tough' response

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket snt

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

    Ravichandran Ashwin retains No 1 spot, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 4th in ICC Men's Test bowling rankings snt

    Ravichandran Ashwin retains No 1 spot, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 4th in ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare

    Jay Shah reappointed as President of Asian Cricket Council for third consecutive time; sparks meme fest snt

    Jay Shah reappointed as president of Asian Cricket Council for third consecutive time; sparks meme fest

    Recent Stories

    ED formally arrests Hemant Soren after resigning as Jharkhand CM; Champai Soren set to take over snt

    ED arrests Hemant Soren after he resigns as Jharkhand CM; Champai Soren set to take over

    Hemant Soren steps down, senior JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new Jharkhand CM snt

    Hemant Soren steps down, senior JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new Jharkhand CM

    RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after February 29

    RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits after February 29

    Malaika Arora to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs spotted in the city RBA

    Malaika Arora to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs spotted in the city

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report RBA

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon