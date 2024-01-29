Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    “There is nothing like Test cricket and this man may be the saviour in the purest form of the game, (sic)” Steve Waugh wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Shamar Joseph.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Legendary Steve Waugh showered high praise on the young sensation Shamar Joseph, crediting him as a 'saviour in the purest form of the game' after he bowled the West Indies to their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years on Sunday. Making his debut in the first Test of the two-match series, the 24-year-old Joseph delivered a remarkable performance, claiming figures of 7 wickets for 68 runs in 11.5 overs to propel the Windies to a thrilling eight-run win at the Gabba in Brisbane, a traditional stronghold of the hosts.

    Also read: Viral Video: Adam Gilchrist hugs an emotional Brian Lara after historic West Indies win over Australia (WATCH)

    Joseph's achievement was made even more remarkable by the fact that not long ago, he worked as a security guard and battled through a toe injury to secure a historic victory for his team.

    “There is nothing like Test cricket and this man may be the saviour in the purest form of the game, (sic)” Waugh wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Joseph.

    “Cinderella stories are rare in sport but this was truly epic from a young man who has single-handedly reignited the passion of cricket followers in the Caribbean and all over the world,” added one of Australia’s most successful captains.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Steve Waugh (@stevewaugh)

    After being cleared of any toe fracture despite a blow from Mitchell Starc, Joseph had to borrow teammate Zachary McCaskie's jersey, covering his name with tape, to take the field on the final day of the Test. He hadn't brought his whites to the ground, uncertain of his participation.

    Former West Indies bowler and esteemed commentator Ian Bishop labeled the victory as the 'most remarkable Test win' to date.

    “What a remarkable moment for Shamar Joseph and West Indies cricket. The most remarkable Test win that I can put my mind on, given the context, (sic)” he wrote on X.

    Also read: From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
