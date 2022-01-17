  • Facebook
    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Australia has managed to convincingly win the Ashes 2021-22 against England 3-0. The visitors just managed to draw the fourth Test. Meanwhile, check out the most significant learnings from the series.

    Ayush Gupta
    Hobart TAS, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It has been utter one-sided domination from Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes. Besides failing to get the job done, a clueless England could not click in every department. As the hosts rejoice in their 4-0 win, the visitors would be back to the drawing board. And, speaking of the drawing board, we judge this show and present the most extensive learning from the series.

    Australia back to being a brute force at home
    Australia was playing its first Test series in almost a year following its loss last year at home to India. It seems like the long break has worked in its favour, with the Australians seemingly rediscovering themselves. Judging by their performance across departments, it can be said that they are back to being brute force at home, especially considering their bowling.

    England needs to rediscover itself
    Unlike Australia, it is time for England to rediscover itself. Not that it has a tough time touring Down Under, England has been shaky of late even at home, as it is on the verge of losing the Pataudi Trophy Test series to India, trailing 1-2. And, how is it going to rediscover itself? Well, it can start by putting its focus back on Test cricket.

    England has batting issues to resolve
    England has visibly struggled with the bat. Be it the openers, the top-order or the middle; consistency is the main thing that has lacked throughout. While the performance by the openers has been dreadful, skipper Joe Root seems to be the only man in form in the top-order. In the middle, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are good. However, barring injuries, they also need to find consistency more often now.

    Australia's litmus test under Pat Cummins to come in India
    While Australia has kicked off its new era under Pat Cummins leadership in a bold fashion, it should not get complacent by this series win at home. They will be touring India later this year for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which would be a monumental feat to achieve. Given how the Indians fair at home nowadays, it would be the ultimate litmus test for Cummins and co.

