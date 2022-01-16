Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Centurion Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

Australia is keeping England on the toes in the Hobart Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. While the hosts continue to rule, the visitors remain shaky. Here are the talking points from Day 2.

It has been a similar show from England in the final Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. On Day 2, it was an unstable show by the visitors. The hosts consolidated their control over the game in its bid to finish the series 4-0. In the same light, we analyse the talking points from Day 2.

Is Travis Head the ultimate centurion?

Head continued his fine from Brisbane as he slammed his second century of the series. However, what was highly notable in his batting was that he made things look sublimely easy. After Usman Khawaja, he is becoming a batting sensation to watch for Australia and is also perhaps the most under-rated batter in the Australian side.

England's batting deteriorates in day-night Tests?

When it came to England's batting, it was the same old story of collapsing with an underwhelming performance. Moreover, it seems worse when it comes to day-night Tests. It is difficult to determine whether they bat so poorly or the Australian bowlers make it look easy.

Australian seamer kill it with the pink ball

Well, we will give it to the Aussies for being deadly with the pink ball. Although the English batters were shaky, the Australian seamers did a fine job exploiting the side's weaknesses, making it look exalted. Undoubtedly, the Australians seem to be the king with the pink ball now, especially after playing so many D/N Tests.

Chris Woakes doing some magic with the new ball

Australia seems to be restless in the second innings, losing three quick wickets. Furthermore, Woakes was handed the new ball and did a great job getting rid of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne early. It's been a long time that Woakes was not given the new ball, and the pacer is seemingly proving his worth.