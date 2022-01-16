  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Centurion Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Australia is keeping England on the toes in the Hobart Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. While the hosts continue to rule, the visitors remain shaky. Here are the talking points from Day 2.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Centurion Travis Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Hobart TAS, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It has been a similar show from England in the final Ashes 2021-22 Test against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. On Day 2, it was an unstable show by the visitors. The hosts consolidated their control over the game in its bid to finish the series 4-0. In the same light, we analyse the talking points from Day 2.

    Is Travis Head the ultimate centurion?
    Head continued his fine from Brisbane as he slammed his second century of the series. However, what was highly notable in his batting was that he made things look sublimely easy. After Usman Khawaja, he is becoming a batting sensation to watch for Australia and is also perhaps the most under-rated batter in the Australian side.

    ALSO READ: India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    England's batting deteriorates in day-night Tests?
    When it came to England's batting, it was the same old story of collapsing with an underwhelming performance. Moreover, it seems worse when it comes to day-night Tests. It is difficult to determine whether they bat so poorly or the Australian bowlers make it look easy.

    Australian seamer kill it with the pink ball
    Well, we will give it to the Aussies for being deadly with the pink ball. Although the English batters were shaky, the Australian seamers did a fine job exploiting the side's weaknesses, making it look exalted. Undoubtedly, the Australians seem to be the king with the pink ball now, especially after playing so many D/N Tests.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Virat Kohli and co warned over DRS outburst

    Chris Woakes doing some magic with the new ball
    Australia seems to be restless in the second innings, losing three quick wickets. Furthermore, Woakes was handed the new ball and did a great job getting rid of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne early. It's been a long time that Woakes was not given the new ball, and the pacer is seemingly proving his worth.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
