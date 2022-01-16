  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk

    Australia has tamed England by 146 runs in the Hobart Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. It is a 4-0 series win for the hosts, while the visitors go home without success. Check out how the netizens reacted.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk-ayh
    Hobart TAS, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    It has been a top-class performance from Australia, as it shattered England by 146 runs in the final Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday. With this win, the hosts have made it 4-0 over the visitors in the five-Test series, as they emphatically retained the coveted urn. As a result, the netizens went crazy and celebrated on social media.

    As the action resumed on Day 3 with Australia batting at the overnight score of 37/3, the batters could hardly add anything consistently, with England continuing to claim wickets at regular intervals. Although wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (49) provided some fireworks, he was dismissed by pacer Stuart Broad at 151, while the hosts were bundled out five minutes later. Pacer Mark Wood was sensational, claiming a six-for.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test - Centurion Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    In reply, England was handed a target of 270. The openers started well, with Rory Burns (26) and Zak Crawley (36) contributing to a 68-run opening partnership. As pacer Cameroon Green knocked over Burns, it opened the floodgates of the great English collapse. Crawley was the third wicket to fall at 83, as the incoming batters could hardly add anything influential.

    With the remaining batters mostly getting dismissed for single figures, none of them could go past 11. Pacers Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Green claimed three wickets each to sink England and get the job done by 146 runs.
    Brief scores: AUS 303 & 155 (Carey- 49; Wood- 6/37) defeated ENG 188 & 124 (Crawley- 36; Boland- 3/18) by 146 runs

