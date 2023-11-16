Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing ODI World Cup

    Former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht alleges a startling practice by Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Bakht claims that Rohit Sharma engages in toss-fixing by throwing the coin far away, leaving the opposing captain unable to verify the call.

    Cricket Controversy Unfolds: Rohit Sharma accused of 'Toss Fixing' in the ongoing 2023 World Cup osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht has put forth a sensational assertion regarding Team India's triumph in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai. Bakht has made a startling claim that Indian captain Rohit Sharma engages in an unusual practice of fixing tosses by intentionally tossing the coin far away.

    In the crucial semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, setting the stage for an aggressive innings with a 29-ball 47. Subsequently, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's centuries propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 397. India secured a 70-run victory in the end, thanks to Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul.

    Bakht, in an interview with a Pakistani news channel, raised eyebrows with his statement, saying, "Shararat Kar sakta hoon? Main ek sawal kar raha hoon agar hum dikha sake toss ke waqt. Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hain woh door fenkte hain aur doosra captain jaake kabhi nahin dekhta ki woh sahi usne call kiya." (Can I give a conspiracy theory? At the time of toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of the opposing captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call they made.)

    This isn't the first instance of a Pakistani cricketer accusing India of misconduct in the tournament. Earlier, Hasan Raza had alleged India of using different balls for swing and manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS).

    In the semi-final, Team India's batting prowess was on full display as they emerged victorious by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI hundred and Shreyas Iyer's impressive century contributed significantly to India's imposing total. Mohammed Shami's stellar performance with the ball sealed the deal, propelling India into the final.

    Also Read: I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf

    I'd rather die than cheat my nation: Shami's patriotism in old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Mohd Shami in ODI World Cup 2023 semi final goes viral

    'Whatttt! Are you real?' X user's epic post predicting 7 wickets for Shami in World Cup semi final goes viral

    cricket 'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal osf

    'All the morons...': Sunil Gavaskar's explosive reply to pitch switch 'nonsense' in WC semifinal (Watch)

    cricket Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final osf

    Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final

    cricket 'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts osf

    'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer postponed for this reason; know new release date SHG

    Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer postponed for this reason; know new release date

    Your UPI ID will be deactivated after December 31 if you...

    Your UPI ID will be deactivated after December 31 if you...

    Mahesh Babu organizes prayer meet on late father, Telugu superstar Krishna's 1st death anniversary; Read more ATG

    Mahesh Babu organizes prayer meet on late father, Telugu superstar Krishna's 1st death anniversary; Read more

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan delivers his career's best performance RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan delivers his career's best performance

    Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who misbehaved with their fans RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who misbehaved with their fans

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon