AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Australia clinches Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years with six-wicket win

Australia wins Border-Gavaskar trophy, defeating India 3-1, with a six-wicket victory in the fifth Test, ending India's 10-year reign over the trophy.

First Published Jan 5, 2025, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

Sydney: India's 10-year reign over the Border-Gavaskar trophy came to an end on Sunday as Australia secured a convincing six-wicket victory on day three of the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Chasing a modest target of 162 runs, Australia's Travis Head (34*) and Beau Webster (39*) steered the team to triumph in just 27 overs.

The series concluded with Australia emerging victorious, 3-1. India's sole win came in the first Test at Perth. By losing the final test, India's hopes for World Test Championship (WTC) final is nothing but over. The final will be most likely between Australia and South Africa, who are already qualified.

Resuming day three at 141/6, India's batting lineup crumbled, losing their remaining four wickets for a mere 16 runs. The team was eventually bowled out for 157 in their second innings.

Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland wreaked havoc, with the latter claiming six wickets.

India had previously dominated the series, winning four consecutive times against Australia, with two victories at home and two in Australia.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 185; Australia 1st innings: 181
India 2nd innings: 157 all out (39.5 overs) - Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45
Australia 2nd innings: 162/4 (27 overs) - Usman Khawaja 41, Travis Head 34*, Beau Webster 39*; Prasidh Krishna 3/65

