Salah confirms 'last year' at Liverpool: Fans plead club to keep him amid speculation over next move

Mohamed Salah has sparked widespread speculation about his future after confirming that this season will likely be his "last year" at Liverpool, with fans now urging the club to act swiftly and secure his long-term future.

The 32-year-old Egyptian forward, who has been in scintillating form this season with 17 goals and 13 assists in just 18 Premier League appearances, revealed his intention to leave Anfield after his current contract expires at the end of the campaign. Salah's contract situation has become a pressing issue, with reports suggesting he is still far from reaching an agreement on an extension.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salah expressed his desire to leave behind a lasting legacy at the club, referring to his motivation to achieve something "special" during what he believes will be his final season with the Reds. “It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city,” Salah said, reflecting on the bittersweet nature of his 2020 Premier League title win during the pandemic, which denied him the chance to celebrate with Liverpool fans.

Salah’s statement has not gone unnoticed, with fans expressing their distress over the potential loss of their talisman. As the club sits comfortably at the top of the Premier League with a commanding six-point lead, many supporters are urging Liverpool’s management to resolve the contract impasse and offer Salah the deal he deserves. The forward’s pivotal role in Liverpool's resurgence this season has only highlighted the urgency to retain him.

The speculation surrounding Salah’s future has only intensified in recent months. While the player has suggested that his contract renewal discussions with the club remain "far away," his agents are reportedly in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have shown considerable interest in securing his services. The French club is thought to be prepared to meet Salah's financial demands, and they remain a serious contender for his signature. Additionally, Saudi Arabian clubs are closely monitoring the situation, eager to lure more football stars to their league.

However, Salah's recent comments indicate that his priority remains an extension with Liverpool. His cryptic "last year" comment seems more an expression of frustration rather than a farewell message. The player's agents are believed to be using this public statement to exert pressure on the club to accelerate contract discussions.

Alongside Salah, Liverpool faces the prospect of losing other key figures, including captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also out of contract at the end of the season. Their futures, too, remain uncertain, leaving Liverpool fans on edge about the potential reshaping of the squad.

As Salah continues to shine on the field and Liverpool pushes for another Premier League title, the club’s hierarchy will need to act quickly to avoid losing one of their greatest-ever players. For now, the speculation surrounding his future will continue to dominate the headlines, with fans hoping that Salah’s stay at Anfield extends beyond this season.

Here's a look at how Liverpool fans reacted to Salah's 'last year at the club' comment:

