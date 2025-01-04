Salah confirms 'last year' at Liverpool: Fans plead club to keep him amid speculation over next move

Mohamed Salah has sparked widespread speculation about his future after confirming that this season will likely be his "last year" at Liverpool, with fans now urging the club to act swiftly and secure his long-term future.

football Salah confirms 'last year' at Liverpool: Fans plead club to keep him amid speculation over next move snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Mohamed Salah has sparked widespread speculation about his future after confirming that this season will likely be his "last year" at Liverpool, with fans now urging the club to act swiftly and secure his long-term future.

The 32-year-old Egyptian forward, who has been in scintillating form this season with 17 goals and 13 assists in just 18 Premier League appearances, revealed his intention to leave Anfield after his current contract expires at the end of the campaign. Salah's contract situation has become a pressing issue, with reports suggesting he is still far from reaching an agreement on an extension.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salah expressed his desire to leave behind a lasting legacy at the club, referring to his motivation to achieve something "special" during what he believes will be his final season with the Reds. “It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city,” Salah said, reflecting on the bittersweet nature of his 2020 Premier League title win during the pandemic, which denied him the chance to celebrate with Liverpool fans.

Salah’s statement has not gone unnoticed, with fans expressing their distress over the potential loss of their talisman. As the club sits comfortably at the top of the Premier League with a commanding six-point lead, many supporters are urging Liverpool’s management to resolve the contract impasse and offer Salah the deal he deserves. The forward’s pivotal role in Liverpool's resurgence this season has only highlighted the urgency to retain him.

The speculation surrounding Salah’s future has only intensified in recent months. While the player has suggested that his contract renewal discussions with the club remain "far away," his agents are reportedly in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have shown considerable interest in securing his services. The French club is thought to be prepared to meet Salah's financial demands, and they remain a serious contender for his signature. Additionally, Saudi Arabian clubs are closely monitoring the situation, eager to lure more football stars to their league.

However, Salah's recent comments indicate that his priority remains an extension with Liverpool. His cryptic "last year" comment seems more an expression of frustration rather than a farewell message. The player's agents are believed to be using this public statement to exert pressure on the club to accelerate contract discussions.

Alongside Salah, Liverpool faces the prospect of losing other key figures, including captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also out of contract at the end of the season. Their futures, too, remain uncertain, leaving Liverpool fans on edge about the potential reshaping of the squad.

As Salah continues to shine on the field and Liverpool pushes for another Premier League title, the club’s hierarchy will need to act quickly to avoid losing one of their greatest-ever players. For now, the speculation surrounding his future will continue to dominate the headlines, with fans hoping that Salah’s stay at Anfield extends beyond this season.

Here's a look at how Liverpool fans reacted to Salah's 'last year at the club' comment:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: Pant enthralls SCG with 2nd fastest Test 50 by an Indian, crowd catch video goes viral snt

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: Pant enthralls SCG with 2nd fastest Test 50 by an Indian, crowd catch video goes viral

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG post scans, fans hope for no injury concerns snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG post scans, fans hope for no injury concerns

Do bacche ka baap hu Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH) snt

'Do bacche ka baap hu': Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy shine in Bumrah's absence, bowl out Australia for 181 snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy shine in Bumrah's absence, bowl out Australia for 181

Recent Stories

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year NTI

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns gcw

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon