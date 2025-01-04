AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG post scans, fans hope for no injury concerns

Indian cricket fans breathed a sigh of relief as pace spearhead and captain Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after undergoing precautionary scans on Saturday.

Indian cricket fans breathed a sigh of relief as pace spearhead and captain Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after undergoing precautionary scans on Saturday. The star bowler had left the field earlier on Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia, sparking injury concerns after he appeared to experience discomfort following his post-lunch spell.

Also read: 'Do bacche ka baap hu': Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH)

Bumrah, who has been the standout performer for India in the series with 32 wickets, delivered a stellar performance in the morning session, removing Marnus Labuschagne to further dent Australia's batting lineup. However, after bowling just one over in his second spell, he was seen speaking to stand-in captain Virat Kohli and subsequently walked off the field.

The situation took a worrying turn when visuals showed Bumrah leaving the stadium in an SUV, accompanied by team doctor and security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay. The team management later clarified that Bumrah had been sent for precautionary scans, as he reportedly experienced a possible side strain.

As the news spread, social media was abuzz with messages of concern and hope from fans, who have admired Bumrah's consistent brilliance throughout the series. His return to the SCG later in the day brought much-needed reassurance to the Indian camp and supporters alike.

While the exact results of the scans are yet to be disclosed, team sources suggest that the decision to send Bumrah for scans was a preventive measure to manage his workload. The pacer’s availability for the remainder of the Test will likely be determined after further assessment.

With India leading the series and aiming for a historic triumph, Bumrah’s fitness is critical for the team’s chances. His return to the SCG has eased immediate fears, but fans and team management will remain cautiously optimistic as they closely monitor his condition.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy shine in Bumrah's absence, bowl out Australia for 181

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Bumrah's return to SCG post scans:

Latest Videos